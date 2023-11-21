A TikTok video capturing a daughter's heartwarming act of putting her graduation gown on her dad got SA's attention

She thanked her dad for his sacrifices in the caption, acknowledging his important role in raising her

The moving tribute sparked a wave of admiration and viewers gave the father props for being a good parent

A woman posed for pictures with her dad on her graduation day. Image: @dibuseng17

A woman's graduation moment piqued people's interest on TikTok. The lady shined in a stunning white dress, but it was not just her day.

Dad shines on graduation day

The spotlight shifted to her dad as she shared a heartwarming gesture making waves online.

The daughter @dibuseng17 is seen delicately placing her graduation gown on her dad, turning the simple act into a profound expression of gratitude.

Graduate thanks her father

The love shared between the father and his accomplished daughter is visible in the short clip. She pours her heart out in the caption, thanking her dad for the sacrifices he made to raise her.

"To my dad, thank you very much. Words can’t describe how thankful I am. You raised us in difficult circumstances, mme fela oile wa gotlhella. I love you so much."

Watch the video below:

Applause flows from Mzansi

With 196,000 views and counting, the comment section is flooded with applause. Netizens from all corners felt the daughter's tribute.

@keolerhzxlx wrote:

"Thumbs up dad that's what daddies are for."

@mabokatgre7 asked:

"Wow pops and girl. Where is mama?"

@see_mah26 shared:

"My mother will be wearing this in 2027 in Jesus' name amen.❤️"

@mphiti.gole said:

"What an awesome dad you have, the pen says it all."

@eugybby mentioned:

"All the sacrifices and love. He raised an amazing woman."

@rachelsibanda556 stated:

"Shout out to trying paps out there. We owe them a lot."

@rose_makola posted:

"Aaawpresent fathers are the best."

@briekays1 said:

"Making your parents smile is the best thing in life."

