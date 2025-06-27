A viral video showed a young man presenting his first paycheck to his mother, a deeply moving gesture

This act is a significant cultural exchange in many families, where a child's first paycheck symbolises gratitude to parents

The video resonated widely, with many South Africans commending the young man's humility and sharing similar personal experiences of financial reciprocity within families.

South Africans were profoundly touched by the TikTok video of a young man giving his first paycheck to his mother, recognising it as a powerful reflection of cultural values and familial devotion.

A heartwarming video captured the moment a young man gave his very first paycheck to his mother in gratitude. Image: @kwanalekala

Source: TikTok

A TikTok showing a young man handing his very first paycheck to his mother moved viewers across South Africa. The video, recorded and posted by user @kwanalekala, begins with a candid moment captured from the living room to the door, where a woman films an interaction between her brother and mother.

Her brother is seen giving his mom money, which is his first paycheck. In many South African homes, family sacrifice is reciprocal. Parents invest years in children's schooling, meals, and guidance. This gift marks a symbolic role reversal: the child, now earning, contributes back. It’s an emotional milestone, a currency of respect.

Weight of first paycheck in SA families

Commenters praised the emotional gravity. Her pride and his gratitude reflect a deeply rooted cultural value that a child's first financial independence is a gift. Netizens observed his modest and humble demeanour, noting the cheque likely covered household bills rather than flashy purchases.

The video sparked wider reflections on provider roles. Some viewers were moved to share similar stories, sons and daughters who gave their first salaries to moms, dads, or siblings.

A viral TikTok showed a young man gifting his first-ever paycheck to his mom, bringing many viewers to tears. Image: @kwanalekala

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to the video

Lady C 🇿🇦 EC wrote:

"I hope he also takes care of himself, we tend to neglect ourselves in the process, but a good gesture of his. ❤️"

Jone-lee pointed out:

"Not him showing her his payslip, bless his soul. ❤️ Tell him his TikTok family is proud of him."

Ÿòùñĝ Falasi wrote:

"From our childhood, I always knew he had a big heart for his mom and family. Kwaze kwa kuhle ukumbona. Makwande ngempela. Pass my greetings to him. 🔥"

nesasereku670428 said:

"How do I like this million times? 🥹"

Maru added:

"I called my uncle after getting my first pay cheque. He refused it. He told me that I am far from home and I have no one to assist me. He told me to keep the money and make sure I get more."

🌸MELL-OH-MINAJ wrote:

"When I got my first salary, she told me to spend it on myself, instead I went and bought her a fridge, kitchen cupboards and fetched her from work and tadaa she cried shame, the best feeling ever."

TDS said:

"I'm a single parent. My son is studying. I send them money each month and always ensure I give extra for birthdays. Yet I am still a failure to them."

userkatlego89 –

"My son gave me R1000. I was happy and cried, thanking the Lord for his mercy."

Gomo Eazy Putu said:

"I see your mom and your brother moment ne but the little boy broke me… He has a man he can look up to, and that can only mean a young king is already learning the responsibilities of being a man…"

Nathi nice added:

"I remember I withdrew all my first salary and gave it to my parents in 2002 and I asked them for transport money only."

Sphelele Mchunu added:

"My mom would have asked for more, and she doesn't appreciate even if ngithengele, my younger brother, izimpahla. I've decided ukyt ngingasam'niki lutho"

mash_ego said:

"Nina, you guys don't allow us to heal. Mine passed when I was 11. I've been a wreck ever since. I even pray for God to take me, keep it up abuthi, priceless moments."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News