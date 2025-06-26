A viral TikTok video depicting a woman kissing President Cyril Ramaphosa during a community visit went viral

A TikTok video showing a woman kissing President Cyril Ramaphosa has swiftly gone viral, bringing fresh attention to his private life and public role. The clip, posted by TikTok user @ban_boo_zow, shows Ramaphosa visiting a community, where a woman approached him and kissed him. Although the video seems lighthearted and friendly, social media users couldn’t help but share their opinions.

Supporters have reacted differently, with some praising the moment as a sign of familial openness and progressive values. Some argue that Ramaphosa’s willingness to get that close with citizens humanises the presidency. The initial video was posted on 5 May 2025 and has recently resurfaced on social media.

Ramaphosa's private life

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his family are known to keep their personal lives private. His marriage to Dr. Tshepo Motsepe has largely remained out of the spotlight, and they rarely share details about their family. As a result, any public appearances or media moments involving his relatives tend to attract extra attention.

Critics, however, raised concerns, pointing out how the image of political figures can be affected by such moments, especially when captured on camera. Some argue that it blurs the line between personal life and public duty, potentially leading to unnecessary scrutiny. Still, others see it as a refreshing and human side of the president.

Cyril Ramaphosa has long been praised for his approachable and warm demeanour, often engaging with communities in a way that feels genuine and friendly. The public remains divided on the viral video.

A clip of a woman planting a kiss on President Ramaphosa during a local visit went viral, stirring public conversation. Image: @ban_boo_zow/video

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Ikhehla elidala wrote:

"Cupcake be giving people kisses instead of jobs. 😭"

Kinglyle asked:

"Cupcake, what you doing?"

Victory asked:

"Doesn't he have a wife? 🙆"

Kayrol added:

"Trump would never. 😭"

Linathi Mxunyelwa said:

"Cupkeezy for the baddies. 😅😅"

Kat wrote:

"Cupkeezy has more motion than me. 😭"

Kelly Yano said:

"Mama Cupcake must see this. 😂😂😂"

141 Luu said:

"Only South African government."

Mîßß.Pîñk.bôw wrote:

"Ramaphosa, why a iketsa Joseph Diary kao suna suna batho yana? 🤣🤣🤣"

Dizo wrote:

"CupKeezy Core... the baddies can't resist. 😩"

Winner wrote:

"Cupcake is a happy person. 🥰🥰🥰"

Watch the TikTok video below:

