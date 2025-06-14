A young South African man was excited to bag his first job and experience the fruits of his labour

The new graduate showed off what he spent his first salary on, which resonated with many people online

People on social media interacted with him in a thread of comments on a viral TikTok video a week ago

With the unemployment rate being embarrassingly high in South Africa, those who have jobs have shown immense gratitude.

A graduate was excited about his new salary. Image: @lonwabo_jezile

Source: TikTok

A new graduate was excited about his first salary and showed off the things he bought online.

Man shows off things he bought with new salary

A young South African man from Cape Town, Lonwabo Jezile, could not contain his joy on payday. The chap went shopping to celebrate his first paycheque at his new job.

Jezile bought himself some of the most random things and totally forgot about the TV and the essential stuff he went to the mall to buy. One of the items he was surprised by when he got home was a dumbbell.

He realised just how random the purchase was and told his social media friends about it on TikTok. The Capetonian did not crash out about his purchase and instead looked on the bright side:

“I’m sitting with a dumbbell here at home, but at least my arms are about to be very fit.”

The chap updated his social media friends on TikTok about his fitness journey and floored many when he claimed to see the difference in his physique in just a couple of hours. Jezile’s post reached 227.1K people and is currently trending.

He captioned his well-performing clip:

“POV: You got your first real salary. I highly recommend a high-paying job.”

Mzansi floored by man spending first salary

Social media users related to a young man who chowed his first salary:

A youngster showed off how he chowed his first paycheque. Image: @lonwabo_jezile

Source: TikTok

@Ngoza commented:

“I support reckless spending.”

@Lou_Zwane confessed:

“I go out to buy bread and I came back with diffusers and shoes.”

@Thato Maake wrote:

“Fun times. Oh, I can't believe we are taxpayers now! We are so unserious.”

@Buhle Dlaminii 🦋promised:

“Oh, I can't wait either. I will buy everything I want.”

@Masego Khumalo said:

“This is so me. I will go to the shops and never come back with groceries.”

@Akhona.T commented:

“I highly recommend financial independence. I love it over here.”

@Usie shared:

“You are me on my payday. Somehow, l would end up buying for the future, not for the present.”

@Mel 🩶 said:

“I work in a mall, every day I spend about a thousand! I highly recommend reckless spending. It's good for the soul!”

Source: Briefly News