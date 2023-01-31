Julius Malema took time to let the world know the value of his wife on her special day

The EFF leader posted a beautiful picture of his main lady and poured his heart out

People love seeing this side of Malema and flood the comments section with birthday wishes

EFF leader Julius Malema might look tough and talk a big game, but he is a softie and a hopeless romantic. His mushy side came out on his wife's birthday when he wished her on social media.

Julius Malema's gorgeous wife Mantwa Matlala celebrated her birthday and he showered her with love. Image: Instagram / Julius Malema

Source: Instagram

It is often those who look the toughest on the outside who are actually the softest inside. Juju packs a punch, but not when it comes to his wife.

Taking to Instagram with a picture of his beautiful wife, Malema shared how grateful he is for her existence. He made it clear that she is the one who holds their family together and makes sure that their unit remains strong.

“You single handily, without complaint, carry the dignity of our family.”

Happy birthday Mrs Malema!

The people of Mzansi help Julius Malema wish his wife a happy birthday

People took to the comment section to gush over Juju’s post, wishing Mrs Malema the happiest day and many more to come.

Take a look:

@millymashile said:

“Oh we share a birthday. Happy Birthday to your beautiful wife ❤️”

@pontshomosoeu said:

“A true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love, I cannot imagine any genuine revolutionary without this quality. Happy birthday to your wife leadership.”

@lonwabomyeki said:

“Happy birthday to her, may she be blessed with many more. Keep on keeping on my brother. Keep loving your family.”

@zovuyo_veronica_mente said:

“Mme warona ❤️ Happy birthday to our lovely and kind-hearted first lady.”

@nobayenimashishi said:

“Happy birthday to Mrs Malema. May her wishes for 2023 come true.”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema and his gorgeous wife, Mantwa Matlala recently celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the EFF leader took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt message honouring his wife and their strong bond.

According to a South African politician, friendship is at the centre of a successful marriage. In the post he wrote:

“Exemplary black love, the secrecy to eight years of unbroken bond in marriage is being best friends. We only have the two of us when confronted by upheaval and not relying on defeatists. Happy 8th anniversary, my babe; madly in love with you ❤️”

