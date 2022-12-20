South Africans are familiar with Bonga, a homeless man who gained viral fame as he tries to overcome his struggles

Bonga had the nation up in arms after choosing to leave rehab and choosing a life of begging strangers for cash

Online users recently found a picture of Bonga getting R10 and people thought he looked less than pleased with it

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Bonga Sithole has been a hot topic among netizens as he went back to old habits. The latest update about the local man shows his reaction to getting some money while begging

Bonga rubbed people the wrong way after his reaction to getting a R10 note. Image: Twitter/JohnPotgieter

Source: Twitter

South Africans have been following his story closely and people had a lot to say about his facial expression. Netizens speculated that his face communicated that he wasn't satisfied with the money he was being given.

Bonga Sithole gets R10 and his reaction has peeps puzzled

Bonga upset South Africa when he went back on the street after coming from rehab. A recent picture of him made rounds on Twitter as people shared their opinions on his reaction to getting R10. See the picture below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Online users made speculations about the poor man in the picture. Many people concluded that he no longer wants as little as R10 after he got used to bigger donations.

wgodfrey32 commented:

"Konje he's given money for what?...... that time you didn't even tip the car guard that looked after your car without demanding anything."

@Benedic28871317 commented:

"Ufuna malini? [ How much does he want?]"

@D0N__PABLO commented:

"He knows his worth."

@Nothando__K commented:

"Inflation, baba."

@Sphe_Luyanda commented:

"Isiqala ku R100 iBill. [It started with R100]"

Bonga Sithole says peeps in rehab were surprising him, that is why he broke free

Briefly News previously reported that Bonga Sithole is on the streets again Mzansi wants to know why. The man opened up on TikTok and said rehab held him back.

TikTok user Kagiso Ramokopu posted a clip where Bonga explained that he felt rehab was stifling him spiritually. On TikTok, Bonga gets candid about his experience in rehab.

Online users commented their thoughts on his reasons. . Bonga had an excuse for everything and people do not think anything will change until he admits fault.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News