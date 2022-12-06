A video of internet-famous homeless Bonga Sithole begging on the streets has surfaced on social media

The footage comes after the woman who helped him get into rehab confirmed that Bonga had discharged himself from the facility

According to Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, Bonga left because he needed to follow his spiritual calling with another patient at the rehab centre

A recent video has confirmed that Bonga Sithole is back on the streets. This comes after Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, who had helped the man get his life together, posted a video online disclosing that the homeless man had checked himself out of rehab.

Internet-famous homeless man Bonga Sithole has returned to his old ways after quitting rehab. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Footage posted by @AdvoBarryRoux shows the well-spoken homeless man begging for money from cars on the road as one lady calls him close and inquires that he is back on the streets.

The lady explains that she doesn't have money for him as a mute and disappointed Bonga looks at her before walking off.

"Bonga Sithole on the streets after escaping from Rehab," the tweet was captioned.

Briefly News earlier reported that Sisanda was very disappointed in Bonga's decision to leave rehab when he had two jobs waiting for him after he was clean. She explained that his reason for leaving was based on the need to pursue a spiritual calling.

However, she still hoped he's been able to see the light soon enough and get his life back on track.

In true Mzansi fashion, peeps had much to say about Bonga's relapse and shared their 2 cents in response to the video.

@Mamboh13 wrote:

"So he or she didn't wanna give him money but wanted him to say something.Some people like free things, save your English wena Bonga."

@Anele_M_Zn said:

"That "you back in the streets "sounds like she is so happy that Bonga fail to fight addiction. Some people love it when you fail because they know you could be something bigger then them."

@Sifiso_inkabi commented:

"Kodwa nani nalisukela iphara lizidlela i glue in peace nafuna ukulenza umuntu, nawa ama results."

@Philie_k replied:

"Why give him money the guys chose to be in the streets instead of working for money like the rest of us, I hope no one gives him a cent EVER."

@Kim_Laura1 said:

"Somethings are spiritual yazi. This one needs more traditionally but also he still need to be willing to get out of this."

@Diablos_Rojos13 remarked:

"This has nothing to do with spirituality. If you understood addiction, you'll know this no surprise. You can't burden am addict with responsibility."

@Edward_G8 commented:

"Bonga doesn't want to speak English cos the last time it got him to rehab."

Former homeless man Bonga gets a visit in rehab from lady who rescued him from streets

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an eloquent homeless man named Bonga Sithole won the heart of Mzansi last month after a video of him went viral on social media platforms.

Sisanda Qwabe ignited his social media fame after posting the TikTok video and has been helping him get his life on track.

One of the steps Bonga took in changing his life was checking into a rehabilitation centre a few days ago, and Mzansi has been rooting for him.

