An energetic man who has only one leg but refuses to stay idle has melted a lot of hearts on TikTok

In the video shared on TikTok on Wednesday, November 30, the man was seen digging a gutter

His dedication to duty in the touching video has inspired a lot of comments and received over 10k likes

The video of an energetic man who works despite his physical disability has gone viral on TikTok.

The touching video was posted on the platform by Happie Ice, and it captures the man digging a hard ground.

The man was seen in a viral video digging a gutter. Photo credit: TikTok/@happie_ice99.

Source: UGC

In the video, the man who has only one complete leg used a walking aid to support the right leg, which is deformed.

The man was digging what appeared to be a gutter in front of a big building. His name is unknown yet, but the video has moved many people online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@FEMALE KING said:

"God bless me I want to really help and be the reason why a lot of people smile."

@12billion commented:

"After all dis, no 1 loves him not even his kids whom he is suffering for. Still, they still chose a woman who sits at home over him just because he is a man."

@sundayifeanyichu6 said:

"God bless him abundance."

@Blaise Elijah reacted:

"What's your excuse? May God bless him."

@Ability said:

"I can't hold my tears."

@gracedonald927 reacted:

"God have mercy on this Man in Jesus mighty name Ameeeeeeen."

@BONNAELVIS09 said:

"Ooow God bless your hustle."

@spendilove297 said:

"These are people, we must give our money to if you have. Not those with all their legs and hands and begging."

@Derrick wangu reacted:

"Life is hard guys."

Mzansi learns valuable lesson from disabled man who helped stranded stranger with punctured tyre during trip

In another story, Briefly News reported that one grateful man shared his story of how he met a kind stranger, Barby, while going to Lesotho. The man faced some car trouble, and no one wanted to help.

The man was moved when Barby went out of his way to make sure that he was fine. Chabby Zee shared the heartwarming story of how the man stopped to help when others would not.

According to Chabby Zee, he had a car breakdown, and no one would help him for half an hour. Zee said was filled with thanks and admiration when a man with one leg helped him with everything.

Source: Legit.ng