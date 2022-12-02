A silly dog put on a performance of a lifetime by pretending to be dead and had another dog weeping

The prankster dog even fooled people on social media who posted that they were tearing up watching the video

The heartbreaking TikTok clip with a happy ending went viral, and people said the dog was full of drama

A plays dead and fools everyone with his act. Image: @carlosvalencia865

A dog with a talent for acting decided to traumatise his doggie mate, who is very fond of him.

In the TikTok video by @carlosvalencia865, the pooch pretended to be dead for 20 seconds while the other dog was clearly in distress.

The dog owner was alerted by the sad moaning and came to drag the dog away after believing the dog was too.

He dropped the act thereafter, wiggled his leg off the owner's grasp, and simply walked off.

TikTok users were impressed by his Hollywood-worthy act, making the video go viral with over 4 million views.

@cervy_jive suggested::

"Can someone please contact Hollywood, this dog has a bright future ahead of him?"

@karenmears393 shared:

"Omg, I actually had tears in my eyes. I thought it was dead."

@missakuprisca stated:

"Ah, I almost cried."

@azskylady said:

"I'm laughing at all the sad-face comments. Nobody watched the whole video. That is the best dog act I have ever seen. I was ready to cry."

@changemustforward mentioned:

"Didn't expect that at all. "

@magicsmalls wrote:

"I wonder what will be going through the head of the dog who cried after he realized his best friend pranked him this bad."

@obakng posted:

"This dog is full of drama."

@laantjo said:

"He got me. I thought he was dead."

