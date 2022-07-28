A man was happy to receive some much-needed help from a stranger just as he lost hope with nowhere to go

The man who needed help with his car was grateful when it happened after waiting nearly an hour looking for someone willing to stop

Netizens were completely impressed by the story as many said the moving tale made them think about disability differently

One grateful man shared his story of how he met a kind stranger, Barby, while going to Lesotho. The man faced some car trouble, and no one wanted to help.

A man's story about getting help while stranded on the road left many South Africans emotional. Image: Facebook / Chabby zee/Getty Images/NickyLloyd

The man was moved when Barby went out of his way to make sure that he was fine. Chabby Zee shared the heartwarming story of how the man stopped to help when others would not.

Netizens touched by Man going the extra mile for stranger

According to Chabby Zee, he had a car breakdown, and no one would help him for half an hour. Zee said was filled with thanks and admiration when a man with one leg helped him with everything. He said:

" He took my one tire to get it fixed, paid for it and brought it back, put it back on, and insisted that I mustn't reimburse him. Mind you this man has one leg. He did everything himself without wanting my help."

The story completely moved netizens shared on Facebook, with some calling it a tear-jerker. Many commented that Barby's good deed had restored their faith in humanity. Some were even reminded that disability does not mean an inablitity to do things.

Mmaphuti Dikgomo commented:

"It shows that there are still good people in Mzansi. Let's learn from them."

Itumeleng Stuza Morakile commented:

"Each one, teach one."

Thenji Thenj commented:

" What a tearjerker, tears of happiness. I'm so happy to hear of human goodness. "

Kim Rutgers commented:

"I must confess, looking at the picture before reading the story, I made up my own assumption. Ithought you were the one helping that man. How wrong of me. This is such a great teaching, in many ways.

Vincent Sihle Zikhali commented:

"We do have good citizens out there, Barby you are incredible."

Denise Appel commented:

"Wonderful.thank you Barby for your kindness& goodness. Great to reinforce our faith in humanity! "

Alton F Plaag commented:

"This is what we need in this country to restore our faith in humanity. I always say most south africans just wanna live in peace and harmony with each other. "

