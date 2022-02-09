A fitness instructor who is wheelchair-bound shared an inspirational video on Twitter and peeps showered him with love

The man named David shared a 33-second clip of himself working out in the gym and can’t believe their eyes

The highly motivational man urged peeps to never give up on their dreams and they couldn’t agree more

A fitness guru who is also disabled shared an inspiring clip online.

Source: Twitter

A disabled man has proven that resilience and determination do pay off.

Wheelchair-bound @iamvctorusDavid took to Twitter to share a video of himself working out in the gym along with an inspirational caption.

Peeps were blown away by the man’s courage and applauded his grit and tenacity.

He captioned the 33-second video which received 5.5k views:

“Never be ashamed of your struggles! It's not the end goal that shapes but the process towards attaining it. If you are not willing to go through the process, then don't start. Falling is part of life but getting up is living. #IAmVictorious #Mentalfitness #IAmNotDoneYet”

Twitter users were quick to react to the post:

@FitTreasure said:

“Best of the best big up brother u are really an inspiration to us.”

@Look2Windwards reacted:

“You need to get the athletics wheelchair, sir.”

@its_archiles said:

“I’m proud of you.”

@Xosima added:

“This is so inspiring.”

@Thekelo_ reacted:

“This is ...UPLIFTING.”

@ChadekVladleey said:

“Be strong dude.”

@Malome_TT added:

“Keep it moving David.”

Meet Jeffrey Masha, a disabled man cleaning the streets of Mamelodi in his wheelchair

In more news about people living with disabilities, Briefly News wrote about Masha from Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, who is a man determined to not let his disability get the better of him.

Masha, who ended up wheelchair-bound after tragically trying to take his own life, may be able to walk again should he undergo clinical neurological physiotherapy treatment.

Jeffrey sent a strong message to others experiencing depression:

"I have learned from my painful experience that when you are in a depressing situation, you have to talk to someone close to you."

Source: Briefly News