Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran is in critical condition in an ICU in Delhi after being diagnosed with a rare and severe immune system disorder

He has been undergoing prolonged medical treatment since early 2026 after initially falling ill in late 2025, with his condition worsening due to serious complications

The cricket community has rallied around him with emotional support and prayers as his family continues to hope for recovery amid a difficult medical battle

A former cricket star is fighting for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) after being diagnosed with a rare immune system disorder in Delhi, India, where he is reportedly receiving treatment.

Shapoor Zadran has been at the hospital since January 2026 and is battling an advanced form of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). ESPNcricinfo reported on Monday, 20 April 2026, that the fast bowler first began feeling unwell in October 2025 while in his home country, before being referred to India for further treatment.

The 38-year-old was initially discharged but later readmitted after his symptoms returned. His brother, Ghamai Zadran, told ESPNcricinfo that the infection had spread widely.

“He was very seriously infected. His whole body was affected, including TB. It had also spread to his brain, which was confirmed through MRI and CT scans,” he said.

“We don’t need financial support, just prayers,” Ghamai was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Cricket world reacts as Shapoor Zadran receives support

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also shared his support on social media, revealing he had spoken to Zadran’s brother. His post on X showed the Afghanistan-born cricketer in hospital, drawing emotional reactions from fans worldwide.

@SAfridiOfficial wrote:

“Had a heartfelt call with Shapoor Zadran’s brother today. Truly saddened to hear about his condition. You’ve always been a fighter on the field, and I know you’ll fight this too. Praying for your speedy recovery.”

As seen in the post below:

Fans also took to social media to send messages of support:

@xdeadair:

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Shapoor Zadran, an Afghan cricketer.”

@DheetAfridian:

“May Allah bless him with good health, amen. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

@Danish_3526:

“Sad to see him like that. He was one of Afghanistan’s best bowlers in the early days. May Allah grant him healing.”

Afghanistan Cricket Board rallies behind Zadran

Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf said the board remains in constant contact with Zadran’s family and is prepared to offer further assistance if needed.

See the picture below:

In other cricket news, former Australian batter Damien Martyn was placed in an induced coma on 27 December 2025 after contracting meningitis, but has since regained consciousness and is now recovering.

Kagiso Rabada goes viral for the wrong reasons

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas cricket star Kagiso Rabada trended on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, for the wrong reasons after a viral video of him appearing to be smoking in a hotel premises alongside team staff.

The footage was filmed from a balcony at the team hotel, which captured the Gujarat Titans fast bowler smoking in an open area.

Source: Briefly News