Julius Makhwanazi’s R65,000 take-home salary was revealed during his bail hearing, sparking widespread reactions online

Social media users expressed shock, with many saying his income was enough to live comfortably and support family

Others blamed greed and poor choices, saying he “ruined it all” despite earning a solid monthly salary

South Africans have reacted on Julius Mkhwanazi's R65000 salary. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

BOKSBURG — A video from Julius Makhwanazi’s recent bail hearing has set social media abuzz after details of his salary were revealed in court, leaving many South Africans stunned and sparking heated debate online.

During the proceedings, Makhwanazi’s affidavit was read aloud, he disclosed his financial situation. According to the statement, he earns a salary of R65,000 per month after deductions through his employment at the EMPD and has no additional sources of income.

South Africans reacted to Mkhwanazi's salary

The figure quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many expressing disbelief at the amount, especially given his financial entanglements with alleged cartel member Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Online reactions poured in soon after the clip began circulating, with some users pointing out that his earnings were more than enough to sustain a comfortable lifestyle.

One commenter wrote:

“With Matric and his police skills, he managed to bag R65k a month and went on to ruin it all for himself.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that financial stability was not the issue.

“That R65k after tax can do a lot if you are smart with money,” another user commented.

Some social media users were more critical, linking his current situation to poor decision-making.

“Greed landed him where he is now. With that salary, one can live a normal life and even support nephews and nieces if needed,” read another response.

Social media reactions

@Thooso_M said:

"65k net is good money.. He’s just a cruel and greedy person."

@MandlaMth12245 said:

"The guy is on a good salary scale, why choose to steal. So greedy."

@JohnMok59920732 said:

"When you steal thousands and thousands of the poor through corrupt means, you don't earn a salary, you have a salary of a lifetime! The ever-sweating crook should stop misleading the Nation, we know he has lots and lots of bags full of the stolen Money and the blood money."

@Yesciplezsaid:

"R65k a month but you still wanted to be someone’s iceboy?"

@themba_makhubo said

"With just a mere matric certificate, this money is a lot."

South Africans expressed shock at Julius Mkhwanazi's R65K salary. Images: Kinga Krzeminska and DjelicS

Source: Getty Images

Other articles on Julius Mkhwanazi

Briefly News reported on Julius Mkhwanazi's arrest, politicians and celebrities weighed in on the arrest, and he appeared for his first bail application.

Julius Mkhwanazi was arrested at his home on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026, by the South African Police Service Madlanga Commission Task Team.

ActionSA welcomed the arrest of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi on charges including fraud and corruption. They called for his immediate dismissal from the EMPD.

Julius Mkhwanazi remains behind bars after his bail application was postponed to 22 April 2026 when he appeared in Boksburg, Gauteng, on 20 April. Mkhwanazi appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates' Court two days after he was arrested at his home in Gauteng.

Source: Briefly News