A post showing KZN Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi participating in high-energy aerobics went viral

The video shared on X captured the top cop and the team during the 5 th Provincial Commissioner’s Fun Walk and Run

Social media users were filled with praise for the General’s discipline, with some jokingly comparing his fitness with that of other top officials

General Mkhwanazi was in high spirits during a recent training session in KZN. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

The KZN South African Police Services showcased a different side of law enforcement after they were seen engaging in an outdoor fitness session.

The clip was shared on X by @SAPoliceService on 22 April 2026, where it gained nearly 100K views and many comments from an impressed online community.

The law enforcement officers were in high spirits, actively moving to the sound of the aerobics song. In the centre of the crowd, General Mkhwanazi and Major General Anthony Gopaul also showed off their high energy.

General Mkhwanazi participates in aerobics exercise

The SAPS noted that the general leads by example, demonstrating a level of discipline and physical fitness that resonated with the public. X account @SAPoliceService described the atmosphere at the event as more than just a warm-up, acting as a support system for members participating in the provincial fun walk and run.

Watch the X video below:

SA supports officers' training sessions

The clip gained traction with social media users flooding the comments section, reacting with excitement and humour. Many viewers were happy to see the KwaZulu-Natal team active, with guessing it was all the general's influence. Some said the group's morale was high, noting that the South African Police Service was cleansing itself. Others found humour in the video. They jokingly said that General Mkhwanazi was training so he could be fit to take on General Shadrack Siyiba.

Social media users said it was encouraging to see leaders participating in activities. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Nzima_02 joked:

"General Sibiya will not like this."

User @StarJay_23

"General Mkhwanazi is a real leader. It's always encouraging to see leadership participating in wellness initiatives, considering fitness is key to fighting crime, especially when criminals try to outrun the authorities."

User @PMOTION5 commented:

"One day, our police will earn better salaries and be able to support their families without taking bribes. All we need are faithful and committed people in our SAPS."

User @@Ethiopianbelong added:

"Wow, we are blessed to have you, General Mkwanazi. We, South African citizens, love so much."

User @GumbiJabulano shared:

"Please keep him as fit as a fiddle; this fellow has a big assignment ahead of him. The whole country needs his presence, more than ever!"

User @Bathini18 commented:

"The KZN police morale is high, the leader is transforming @SAPoliceService. Also, @SAPoliceService is cleansing itself."

User @sfiso152 joked:

"Our goat there is training for Sibiya."

3 Briefly News articles about General Mkhwanazi

A young woman shared a humorous video suggesting that institutions of higher learning create a degree and name it a Bachelor's in General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A woman jokingly shared two AI-generated photos of herself and General Mkhwanazi embracing, and social media users reminded her that the police official was a married man.

A woman shared a video of herself swooning over General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as he entered the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on day two of his testimony.

Source: Briefly News