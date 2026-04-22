Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi indicated that police planned to meet with the leaders of the Marcha and March group

The citizen-led movement held a clean-up campaign in Durban, but some members clashed with foreign nationals during the event

Social media users shared mixed reactions to General Mkhwanazi's comments about the situation involving March and March

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned citizens against taking the law into their own hands, as March and March members have. Image: March and March﻿/ Dasen Thathiah

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online. (edited)

KWAZULU-NATAL – Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has indicated that KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police will meet with the leaders of March and March over the group’s recent actions.

The citizen-led movement is pushing for stricter immigration controls in the country and the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals, and has held numerous protests in support of this.

Its recent ‘clean-up’ campaign in Durban drew the attention of the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, who warned that the group were not allowed to just go around threatening foreign nationals.

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What did General Mkhwanazi say?

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on the sidelines of the 5th Provincial Commissioner's Fun Walk/Run at the Blue Lagoon Beachfront in Durban, General Mkhwanazi noted that March and March recently embarked on a week-long clean-up campaign in Durban, where some members also apprehended people they claimed were illegal immigrants.

Some of the interactions turned violent as participants also went into stores where they demanded to see vendor permits and even forced owners to close their shops in some instances.

Speaking about the incidents, the KZN Provincial Commissioner reiterated that citizens did not have the responsibility to check whether people are documented.

“They cannot just go and threaten foreign nationals in the country, not knowing whether they are documented or not,” he said.

He added that if groups were aware of places where undocumented immigrants were, they needed to involve the police, who could then arrest them. He stressed that if they continued their actions, someone could get hurt in the future.

South Africans were divided by General Mkhwanazi’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the KZN top cop’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them. Some defended his stance, while others disagreed with him.

Precious Jordan stated:

“This guy is a cop who knows the law. He can't just publicly speak things that would incite violence, and the next thing they'll say, ‘Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said so’. Why okare le di bare so.”

Seoloana James exclaimed:

“Imagine if this was said by Malema, tjerr.”

Ngubane Philangenkosi asked:

“Vele, as a policeman, what else must he say publicly?”

UDlondlwane Luya Luhlezi added:

“But General Mkhwanazi must have a solution. The whole world is here in South Africa; we cannot just sit and watch. It's affecting us a lot as South Africans. We, as South Africans, know exactly that we are breaking the law by asking for permits and passports from foreign nations, but we have no choice because our officials are so quiet. Meanwhile, this overcrowding is affecting us on the ground.”

Thembakuye Philiswa Dlamini questioned:

“What makes people think Mkhwanazi is wrong in what he just said? How does his statement protect foreigners? School is indeed important.”

Nhlanhla Mbambo noted:

“Mkhwanazi knows what is happening but won't say it publicly because of his profession.”

Thomas Donald stated:

“First time I disagree with you (General Mkhwanazi). There is no law in this country. We don't trust the police or the justice system. The only way to solve this issue is in our hands. Those laws haven’t helped us for the past 32 years; now we will fix this country in less than one year. Watch General, nothing will stop us.”

Alvin Williams stated:

“People, you must remember that he is a police officer. So, he cannot take sides, but deep in his heart, he knows our cry.”

Operation Dudula to continue with campaign

Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula announced it would continue its campaign against foreign nationals.

The group vowed to continue removing illegal immigrants from the country's pubic health care facilities.

The Gauteng High Court previously granted an interdict to prevent Operation Dudula from removing foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News