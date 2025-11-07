Operation Dudula Unfazed As It Continues Plans To Visit Healthcare Facilities
- Operation Dudula has announced that it will continue its campaign to remove foreign nationals from pubic health care facilities
- This was despite the Gauteng High Court granting an interdict to prevent Operation Dudula from removing foreign nationals from clinics
- Operation Dudula's president, Zanele Dabula, discussed the ruling, and South Africans were not surprised by the decision to continue their operation
JOHANNESBURG — Operation Dudula has reacted to the interdict issued against it, preventing it from removing foreign nationals from public healthcare facilities. The organisation has decided to continue.
According to Eyewitness News, the president of Operation Dudula, Zandile Dabula, said the organisation plans to appeal the ruling the Gauteng High Court made on its activities. Dabula said that Dudula will continue with its operations and appeal the judgment.
"I don't think South Africans are ready for this because the hype out there is that people are tired of the illegality from foreigners," she said.
High Court's ruling against Operation Dudula
The Gauteng High Court on 4 November 2025 ruled against Operation Dudula. Kopanong Africa against Xenophobia, the South African Informal Traders Forum, and other organisations applied for the interdict. The Interdict sought to prevent Operation Dudula from its campaign of checking identity documents of foreigners and removing illegal foreigners from public healthcare facilities.
Operation Dudula members were arrested on 11 August at the Lilian Ngoyi Clinic in Diepkloof, Soweto. The members were part of a campaign where they were accused of removing a pregnant woman from the clinic. The members were later released.
South Africans react
Netizens commenting on X discussed Operation Dudula's decision to continue its campaign.
Freedom Fighter said:
"Let them do it. They'll be in contempt of court and end up getting arrested. She even said they're going to appeal the judgment because she thinks that'll automatically set it aside. You can tell she has no idea what she's talking about."
Power said:
"Her followers will learn the hard way. Ask some of the Fees Must Fall comrades who were alone in those courts."
MziBoy said:
"They are treading on dangerous ground now. Such actions undermine the institutions of the land."
Gibbs said:
"If you are in the job market, please don't do any of this nonsense. Let Dudula members of parole do it."
Mr Gosiame asked:
"Is she aware she just defied a court order and her next appearance, if arrested, will likely be after three years?"
Operation Dudula blasts SAHRC
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula criticised the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). This was after the SAHRC admitted that it employed foreign nationals.
Dabula slammed the SAHRC's hiring of the Head of Research. She said all foreign nationals must be removed from top positions that belong to South Africans.
