Former Public Enterprises Minister, Dr Malusi Gigaba, will not appear in court on 7 November 2025

The co-chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence earlier confirmed that he was going to be charged

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the confusion surrounding Dr Gigaba's scheduled appearance

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Bulelwa Makeke confirmed to Briefly News about the situation

Former Public Enterprises Minister, Dr Malusi Gigaba, is not being charged with anything as previously believed. Image: GovernmentZA

GAUTENG – Dr Malusi Gigaba will no longer appear before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria today, on 7 November 2025.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), Dr Gigaba confirmed that he was asked to appear before the court by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as he will be formally charged. While the charges were not revealed, Dr Gigaba said they were linked to the procurement activities at Transnet SOC Ltd.

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member was the Minister of Public Enterprises between 2010 and 2014, and oversaw managing state-owned companies like Transnet during that period.

Dr Gigaba was not charged

After confirming that he would be charged, the former minister reported to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) offices in Pretoria, where the story changed.

IDAC confirmed to eNCA that Dr Gigaba was not being charged with anything, and they were merely engaging with him.

“Kindly note that Mr Malusi Gigaba has not been placed under arrest. He is engaging IDAC, and there will be no court appearance today. IDAC will not be commenting any further on the matter,” Henry Mamothame, IDAC spokesperson, confirmed to the media.

The NPA's Chief Director of Communications, Bulelwa Makeke, was contacted for comment by Briefly News, and confirmed IDAC's reply to the matter.

Dr Gigaba himself made light of the situation, posting on X about it.

Dr Gigaba expressed full confidence in the courts

Before engaging with IDAC, Dr Gigaba expressed full confidence that the truth would prevail when he appeared in court.

“Let me declare that I have full confidence in our courts - they are the forum where facts, not fiction, will finally prevail. My confidence is built on irrefutable evidence and a commitment to full transparency,” he said.

Why was Dr Gigaba linked to corruption at Transnet?

While he is not actually charged, Gigaba, the co-chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, has been implicated in multiple probes related to Gupta-linked corruption. Dr Gigaba’s name features heavily in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, which was investigating allegations of State capture.

The Zondo Commission report found that the former minister enabled the Gupta family to loot Transnet through key appointments and procurement decisions.

Dr Gigaba has maintained his innocence in the matter, claiming that the allegations were deliberately crafted to diminish his standing and political future.

Malusi Gigaba was mentioned in Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo's report on State Capture. Image: GovernmentZA

South Africans weigh in on Dr Gigaba’s situation

Social media users weighed in on the confirmation that the former minister was not charged, sharing mixed reactions to the news.

Khathuh De Carter stated:

“That was quick, neh.”

Masie Justice Motupa said:

“Show me one ANC member who is not corrupt. From branch to parliament.”

Tshepo Magubane added:

“President, we are with you one way. We know what they are trying to do, and it won't stop the branches from supporting you.”

Fezile Kies stated:

“It’s really unfortunate that this now seems to be a persecution. But as you said, the courts are important and they must be respected. You are doing well.”

Equalworld M-Bee Prosper Nxumalo said:

“Lol, mxm, the whole system is corrupt. Surely your president made a call to the court. We are led by a cartel which the president is the head.”

Russell Narunsky stated:

“So, only we mere mortals get arrested. If you are a minister, it’s a different story.”

