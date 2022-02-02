President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the second part of the State Capture report, following the previous section that was released last month

Several Transnet executives were named in the report, including Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita, Anoj Singh and Thamsanqa Jiyane

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo believes there is sufficient evidence to prove they are guilty of facilitating state capture

JOHANNESBURG - The much-anticipated second section of the State Capture Report has been submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo named those who are guilty of facilitating state capture in the report and ordered law enforcement to move against them.

Those named by Zondo include Malusi Gigaba (the former public enterprises minister), Thamsanqa Jiyane (the previous chief of engineering at Transnet), Brian Molefe (ex-Eskom CEO and previously the CEO of Transnet), Siyabonga Gama (Transnet CEO), and two Transnet finance heads (Garry Pita and Anoj Singh).

These five people stand accused of facilitating the Gupta family's involvement in state capture and looting while former president Jacob Zuma was in office, TimesLIVE reports. In addition, Gigaba allegedly gained financial benefits from the Gupta's involvement in state capture while he was in office.

Transnet's role in state capture

According to News24, Singh, Pita, Jiyane, and Molefe could face several charges, including racketeering, negligence, fraud, and corruption dating back to 2009. In the second part of the report, Zondo refers to the four executives as the "primary architects and implementers of state capture at Transnet."

Zondo has made more than 20 recommendations for law enforcement's prosecution of the Transnet executives. An example of one of the accusations levelled against them is that they allegedly received bribes in cash from the Gupta family at their Johannesburg home from 2010 to 2018.

The acting chief justice is confident that there is enough evidence against this group to secure a successful prosecution. He referenced additional information relating to deceptive accounting practices at Transnet and fraudulently awarding tenders to companies owned by the Gupta family.

South Africans react to the latest section of the State Capture Report

