The State Capture Report says the destruction at the South African Revenue Service can be pinned on Jacob Zuma and Tom Moyane

The Zondo Commission concluded that the pair played important roles in the collusion between SARS and the private sector

Social media users are not surprised by the findings in regard to Moyane with some people saying they've been aware of his corruption at SARS

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The State Capture Report has stated that former President Jacob Zuma played a key role in the demise of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The report that was made public on Tuesday evening, 4 January found that SARS operations under the leadership of Tom Moyane are an indication of state capture.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wrote in the report that Moyane's restructuring of the tax authority made it quite hard for authorities to probe illegal dealings within SARS.

The State Capture report places the blame for the destruction of SARS on Jacob Zuma and former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. Images: Esa Alexander & Simon Mania

Source: Getty Images

Zondo added that a culture of fear and intimidation was instilled in SARS to deter people from reporting irregularities.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zondo also implicated Zuma in the collusion between SARS and the private sector. Zondo links the demise of SARS to Zuma because Moyane was placed as the commissioner by Zuma, reports TimesLIVE.

In addition, Zuma and Moyane colluded with Bain & Company's South African branch by meeting with executives well before the consulting firm was hired by SARS. Zondo says the firm was given the position before tender processes started.

News24 reports that Bain and Company received R167 million from SARS as a result of the collusion between the firm, Zuma and Moyane, however, the firm has since paid the money back with interest.

Zondo Commission recommendations

In relation to Bain & Company and its conduct, the report has advised President Cyril Ramaphosa to examine all of the consulting firm's contracts with government institutions to ensure that correct processes were followed.

The report has called on the amendment of the SARS Act in relation to the hiring of SARS commissioners.

Zondo also suggests that Moyane should face charges of perjury because he misled Parliament about not playing a role in the hiring process of New Integrated Credit Solutions (Pty) Ltd, a company that is owned by his friend.

South Africans share their thoughts on Zuma and Moyane's conduct at SARS

@Jono25283512 said:

"Jacob’s fictional illnesses are kicking in."

@NtsieniUnaado said:

"Our task as #PutSouthAfricaFirst is to make sure we monitor implementation of state capture recommendations as we know comrades protect each other."

@091780a1b1de4e4 said:

"The likes of Dudu Myeni with her famous saying, "Only Ubaba can fire me". Brian Molefe, Tom Moyane, Yakhe Kwinana, Malusi Gigaba, must be wetting their pants by now. Thanks to Ex-President Jacob Zuma."

@Makhido said:

"Adv Dali Mpofu was huffing and puffing defending the incompetent Tom Moyane on the Sars inquiry as well as the state capture inquiry. Did it not occur to him that Tom has a proclivity for corruption? #ZondoCommissionReport"

ANC responds to State Capture Report

Briefly News previously reported that Yesterday (4 January), the first section of the State Capture Report was released to the public after it was submitted to President Ramaphosa. The ANC urged South Africans to come to grips with the findings.

Pule Mabe, a spokesperson for the ruling party, said that by allowing people to read and analyse the report, they can move forward and work together to build a unified South Africa that puts constitutionally-enshrined values first.

Mabe said that the national executive committee (NEC), which is the ANC's top group for making decisions, will implement systems that investigate claims made against any members or leaders of the party, TimesLIVE reports.

Source: Briefly News