In the first part of the State Capture Report, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made recommendations for how the government can avoid corruption in future

Zondo believes that South Africans have lost faith in the African National Congress and that the ruling party must take steps to recover from this

He added that the Hawks were possibly captured and a non-partisan anti-corruption unit is needed

PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo commented on the first part of the State Capture Report following its public release on 4 January. He said that the government are not trustworthy when it comes to fighting corruption.

Zondo, who chaired the State Capture Inquiry, wrote in the report that corruption has caused South Africans to lose their faith in the ruling party, especially in terms of securing tenders. The deputy chief justice pointed to the damaging effect of corruption on the country's economy.

In the report, Zondo made ten recommendations for the government. These are ways that the ruling party can recover from the effects of years of corruption and try to regain South Africa's confidence in the political system, City Press writes.

Zondo's recommendations for SA's future

Zondo suggested that there is a possibility that the Hawks have fallen victim to state capture and therefore a non-partisan anti-corruption unit must be established to assist them where they fall short.

According to TimesLIVE, the deputy chief justice believes that the Political Party Funding Act urgently needs to be amended to strictly regulate who may and may not donate money to political parties. He believes that this will curb corruption.

“The ultimate responsibility for leading the fight against corruption in public procurement cannot again be left to a government department or be subject to ministerial control,” Zondo wrote.

Reactions to Zondo's recommendations for fighting corruption

