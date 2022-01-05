The State Capture Report was presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa and then made public shortly after

The ruling African National Congress has encouraged South Africans to come to grips with the report so that the country can move forward

The Zondo Commission, which compiled the report, found a definite link between corruption and ANC fundraising

PRETORIA - Yesterday (4 January), the first section of the State Capture Report was released to the public after it was submitted to President Ramaphosa. The ANC urged South Africans to come to grips with the findings.

Pule Mabe, a spokesperson for the ruling party, said they that by allowing people to read and analyse the report, they can move forward and work together to build a unified South Africa that puts constitutionally-enshrined values first.

"The ANC is hopeful that the commission’s report will detail the nature and extent of state capture and corruption and will present recommendations that assist in taking the country forward,” said Mabe.

President Ramaphosa received the 870-page first section of the State Capture Report on 4 January.

Source: Getty Images

The ANC's take on the first section of the report

Mabe said that the national executive committee (NEC), which is the ANC's top group for making decisions, will implement systems that investigate claims made against any members or leaders of the party, TimesLIVE reports.

The Zondo Commission, which compiled the report, found a definite link between corruption and ANC fundraising. The commission referred to corruption in South Africa as an "existential threat to our democracy".

According to Daily Maverick, the report found that corrupt tenders have been used to fund the ruling party. An example that the report cites is the former security company Bosasa, which were contracted by the ANC several times and donated money to the party.

South Africa reacts to the ANC's statements on the report

@Mikeparkji11 believes:

"The only way that works is if those accountable for state capture are actually held to account."

@DjMjora said:

@DuwayneGoddard shared:

"They are still looting, in fact, things seem to be worse under Ramaphosa so I don't understand which leadership wants to build an ethical state. The problem isn't just Zuma or Ace, it's the ANC."

@Buck_Stop_ remarked:

@markasferreira said:

"Put all the stolen money back into the treasury and then we can talk."

Cyril Ramaphosa says no action will be taken until full report is received

Speaking of the State Capture Report, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government will not take any action on the findings of the Zondo Commission until the full three-part State Capture Inquiry report is released.

The first part was officially made public after more than 870 pages were published on the Presidency's website shortly before 7pm the same day. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo submitted the first of three parts of the report during the handover ceremony.

Ramaphosa did not mince his words when citing that the government will have a clearer outlook on its action plan once the handover process is concluded.

