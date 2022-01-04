The State Capture of Inquiry report has officially been released to the public following President Cyril Ramaphosa's pronouncement

Ramaphosa announced that the government is awaiting the rest of the three-part report before contemplating action against implicated parties

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo submitted the first part of the report to Ramaphosa during the handover ceremony on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the government will not take any action on the findings of the Zondo Commission until the full three-part report is released.

TimesLIVE reported that the first part was officially made public after more than 870-pages of it was published on the Presidency's website shortly before 7 pm the same day.

The first of three parts of the State Capture report has officially been made public. Image: Veli Nhlapo/ Gallo Images, Sumaya Hisham/ Pool

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News reported earlier that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo submitted the first of three parts of the report during the handover ceremony. Ramaphosa did not mince his words when citing that the government will have a clearer outlook on its action plan once the handover process is concluded.

"It will only be possible to have a complete view of the report and its implications to act on the recommendations once the final instalment is received. However, we will move forward with formulating strategies to deal with those implicated as we receive the various part," said Ramaphosa.

The report belongs to citizens

According to News24, the third and final part of the report will be submitted to the Presidency at the end of February. The president said the other stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, can exercise the liberty to implement their action plans ahead of the government.

"This process does not hinder other institutions from acting within their mandate on any of the findings and recommendations of the report as we only expect an implementation plan to Parliament by the end of June 2022," said Ramaphosa, who emphasised that the report belongs to every South African.

"It does not belong to the president. While the commission is required to submit the report and recommendation to the president, the reality is that it belongs to South Africans," added Ramaphosa, promising it would be made available on the Presidency's website within a few hours of the handover.

"South Africans fought for the commission to be established, kept a close eye on the work it has carried out since its inception. Therefore, I've chosen to release to the masses each part of the report."

Source: Briefly News