Head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Andrea Johnson, testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

Johnson faced questions after admitting that she sat on a panel that shortlisted her husband for a position

South Africans weighed in on Advocate Johnson's comments, debating what role she played in his getting the post

Advocate Andrea Johnson faced scrutiny online after admitting that she sat on a panel that shortlisted her husband for a post. Image: @joy_zelda

WESTERN CAPE - Advocate Andrea Johnson’s testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee has caused a stir online, after her husband’s name was brought up.

Johnson, the Head of the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), testified before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system. The allegations were made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, on 6 July 2025.

Johnson admits to serving on the panel that appointed her husband

Advocate Johnson was fielding questions from Parliamentarians when the talk returned to her husband, Junaid Johnson. Junaid, who now works in Crime Intelligence, previously worked in the now-disbanded Scorpions.

Johnson was working in the same unit at the time. While she recused herself from her husband's interview process, she admitted to being part of the panel that shortlisted him.

Johnson stated that she shortlisted the other candidates, but the others on the panel shortlisted her husband. After pressure from Parliamentarians, she conceded that she should have recused herself from the process entirely.

Johnson claims she does not discuss work matters at home

Earlier in her testimony, Evidence Leader Norman Arendse addressed the fact that her husband worked at Crime Intelligence under the leadership of General Dumisani Khumalo, who was currently being investigated by IDAC.

She dismissed allegations that she and her husband shared information, saying that her oath of office and integrity were very important to her. She added that she didn’t even know where his office was, because they didn’t talk about each other’s jobs.

“We don’t ask Mr Johnson for any information. He did not share any information. He won't share any information,” she said.

She later testified that she would not even compromise her integrity for her husband if he was involved in wrongdoing, after admitting that criminal matters at Crime Intelligence were under investigation by IDAC.

South Africans debate Johnson’s claims

Social media users took note of Johnson’s statements, debating her role in her husband’s appointment and her claims that she didn’t discuss work with her husband.

@silkysilkysil said:

“This is why I am not buying the ‘we don’t discuss work-related matters at home’. If this is the case, then why did she not remove herself completely from the shortlisting process as well? So, she has the integrity not to discuss work at home but lacks it in the recruitment process?”

@MashaRostovv added:

“IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson tells the Ad Hoc Committee she does not share information with her husband, who works for Crime Intelligence. Now we know why General Khumalo was arrested by IDAC.”

@tumelokh asked:

“So, we should continue to entrust the integrity of our institution(s) to someone with such a clear conflict of interest?”

@Clif2Clif stated:

“There is a serious conflict here. Like a massive one.”

@Sentletse noted:

“Andrea Johnson accuses General Khumalo of corruption for appointing a mechatronics engineer from BMW, but admits that she sat in a panel that interviewed and shortlisted her husband. The irony. She must arrest herself for corruption.”

@Selbybok stated:

“I found her admission problematic.”

