Cyril Ramaphosa Waiting for Madlanga Commission Report Before Addressing Allegations, SA Unimpressed
- President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the allegations made at the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Dr Mathews Phosa said Ramaphosa needed to speak up about the corruption allegedly involving senior politicians
- South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's statement, with some expressing doubt that anyone would be held accountable
WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that he is concerned by some of the things coming out of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
The president set up the commission to investigate allegations of corruption, criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during an explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025.
Speaking on the sidelines of the International Women's Forum Global Cornerstone Conference, Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 November 2025, Ramaphosa was asked about the commission and comments made by Dr Mathews Phosa.
The African National Congress (ANC) veteran said that the buck stopped with the president and challenged Ramaphosa to explain why he was quiet about the allegations that senior politicians collaborated with criminals.
Ramaphosa responds to Dr Phosa’s statement
Questioned about Dr Phosa’s statement by Newzroom Afrika’s Iman Rappetti, Ramaphosa said he did not hear what the stalwart said but admitted that the buck did stop with him.
"The buck always stops with somebody, and yes, in this case, it stops with me. I appointed this commission, and I will wait until I get the report," he said.
Ramaphosa was then asked if it scared him to hear some of the things that were being said before the commission, to which he replied that it was concerning.
“They’re really concerning and we need to pay attention,” the president noted.
What did Dr Phosa say about Ramaphosa?
During an interview with The Citizen, the former ANC party treasurer-general challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean and disclose what he was doing when Senzo Mchunu disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).
Dr Phosa said it was clear that senior politicians collaborated with criminals, and it continued unchecked while the president remained quiet.
“Where was the president looking when this happened? The buck stops with him,” he said.
South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa’s statement
Social media users weighed in on the president’s statement, sharing mixed reactions to his insistence that he would wait for a report from the commission before he responded.
@DonGivafaak asked:
“So, taxpayers will foot the bill for Senzo's salary and perks despite being implicated on multiple fronts just because Ramaphosa will wait for the report?”
@lethofb questioned:
“What happens if he is implicated?”
@Nkunzi_Emnyama asked:
“How many reports has he received since taking office? And none of them have been actioned on.”
@Ta2edGangsta added:
“Well, he’s done sweet diddly squat about the Zondo commission, so I assume nothing will happen.”
@IamPitso exclaimed:
“Oh my goodness. Let’s forget about seeing any action taken against anyone.”
Ad Hoc Committee wants Ramaphosa to testify
Briefly News reported that Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee was finalising its witness list on 24 September 2025.
Dr Shela Boshielo admits she thought PKTT disbandment letter was fake, sparks mixed reactions online
The committee wanted to call certain witnesses to testify, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.
South Africans shared their thoughts on the committee's plans, debating whether Ramaphosa would attend.
