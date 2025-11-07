South Africans criticized a group of nurses in KwaZulu-Natal who have been accused of committing insurance fraud

The nurses reportedly took out an insurance policy for a dying patient and cashed it in after the patient died

South Africans were furious at the nurses' actions and called for them to be charged and for the law to take its course

KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans have called for the law to take its course after a group of KwaZulu-Natal nurses were accused of taking out a life insurance policy on a patient who later died.

According to Newzroom Afrika, staff members from Apelbosch Hospital accused the nurses of the alleged incident. Speaking to the media, one nurse said that the nurses were allegedly the only ones who cared for the patient and refused to allow other nurses to attend to him.

Nurses take out life insurance for the patient

The nurse said that it is possible that they took out the insurance cover in October this year. The dead patient's sister allegedly tried to take out a life insurance policy, but she found out that numerous life insurance policies had been taken out in his name. After his funeral, a representative from an insurance company approached the family members and asked how they were related to the three nurses.

Bizarre stories about healthcare workers

In August 2021, a nurse appeared before the Booysens Magistrates' Court. Skhumbuzo Manana was arrested for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates for R500. She was charged with fraud, corruption, and possession of stolen goods. She was arrested during a sting operation, and the City of Johannsburg discovered that the suspect did not conduct tests on its clients and issued the certificates.

An Mpumalanga Hospital cleaner was arrested on 17 September 2025, trying to sell human placentas. The South African Police Service received a tip-off that the woman, Rose Mnisi, was attempting to sell placentas. They located her walking in Lydenburg with the placentas in her possession.

What did South Africans say?

Nerizens commenting on X were shaken.

Kevy said:

"To accuse them of fraud is very provocative. They must be charged with murder. This was their patient, and they obstructed any other nurse from helping him. Their motive was very clear."

Portia Ndhlovu said:

"Nurses are preying on patients in hospitals. Communities are no longer safe."

The Chosen One said:

"South Africans have normalised crime, yoh."

Gorgeous said:

"This might be a fraud case, but premeditated murder must also be added."

