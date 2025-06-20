Guardian kills woman he cared for since age 11 in insurance scam.

A Western Cape man has been sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the murder of a mentally challenged woman whom he raised from childhood

Mboneleli Msila took out multiple life insurance policies on 23-year-old Nomdundu Mafani before arranging her killing

Three accomplices helped execute Mafani, shooting her in cold blood while she was sleeping at home

A 57-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for orchestrating the murder of a 23-year-old woman. Nomdundu Mafani from Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape was brutally killed by three hired men.

Msila, the guardian of Mafani, hired three men to murder the 23-year-old mentally challenged woman. Image: KrucbalXqution/X

Source: Twitter

What happened to the woman?

The 23-year-old Nomdundu Mafani, who had been in the care of Mboneleli Msila since the age of 11, was brutally killed on 30 April 2022. It was later revealed that Msila, the guardian of Mafani, hired three men to murder the 23-year-old mentally challenged woman. The woman was shot 15 times while sleeping.

It is alleged that Msila had taken out multiple insurance policies worth R600,000 on Mafani. He initially requested a neighbour to carry out the murder and promised to pay R40,000. The neighbour refused, so he hired Mbulelo Jack, Monde Tshemese and Lungisile Lucas to help him carry out the scheme.

Jailed for life

On Thursday, 19 June 2025, the high court in Knysna handed down life sentences to Msila and his co-conspirator Monde Tshemese, 35, for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Mbulelo Jack, 25, and Lungisile Lucas, 41, were each sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The court heard how Msila recruited the men to carry out the murder, exploiting Mafani’s trust and vulnerability. The insurance policies had been taken out with several financial institutions, including FNB, Standard Bank and Cpitec, shortly before her death.

The high court in Knysna handed down life sentences to Msila. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

