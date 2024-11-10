A woman's alleged plot to kill her son landed her in the dock of the New Brighton Magistrate's Court

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the motive for the killing was a R2 million life insurance

The woman faces murder and conspiracy to murder charges while the case was postponed for profiling

A Gqeberha woman appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court, charged with the alleged insurance-related murder of her son.

Source: Original

GQEBERHA — A Gelvandale woman appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court in Gqeberha for orchestrating the alleged insurance-hit murder of her son.

Hers adds to a wave of insurance payout murder plots, which have come under the glaring microscope and are sweeping across the country.

Woman 'orchestrates' R2m hit on son

Shayhieda Dollie, who appeared in court Friday, 8 November 2024, faces murder and conspiracy to murder charges for allegedly orchestrating the plot to kill.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged planned murder was carried out on 28 October. She had reportedly been experiencing problems with her son, Moegamat Thaafir Dollie, due to his alleged drug addiction.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Dollie, 49, expressed that Moegamat had been a nuisance.

"She allegedly concocted a plan with two others to recruit hitmen in Johannesburg for R80,000, an amount which later increased to R380,000 due to Dollie postponing the hit," said Tyali.

On the day of the murder, she told her son he had a job interview, and he would be picked up, unawares, by the alleged hitmen.

"That ultimately led to his murder. The motive was to claim R2 million in life insurance, which would be used to pay them," added Tyali.

The court postponed the case to 15 November to ascertain whether Dollie had any previous convictions, pending cases, or arrest warrants.

The prosecution planned to oppose bail.

4 Appear in court for insurance murders

In related hit news, Briefly News reported that four people appeared before the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on a slew of murder and attempted murder charges related to an insurance fraud plot on 22 October.

The group is linked to a life insurance payout scheme that has shaken the Motherwell community.

