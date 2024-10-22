Four people, including a relative of the victims, appeared in court in Gqeberha on 17 charges related to alleged insurance killings

It is among the latest insurance fraud schemes to grip a community after the case involving the Limpopo policewoman Rachel Shokane

The four accused, Siphokazi Mabuto, Siphamandla Matsha, Ayanda Yekela, and Andisiwe Zondani, abandoned their bail applications

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed to Briefly News they were making their second appearance after their arrests on 11 October

GQEBERHA — Four people appeared before the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on a slew of murder and attempted murder charges related to an insurance fraud plot on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

The group is linked to a life insurance payout scheme that has shaken the Motherwell community.

4 Appear in court for insurance murders

A wave of insurance fraud murder schemes has come under the spotlight in SA in recent times, with the case of Limpopo police Sergeant Rachel Shokane and her two relatives the most notable.

Siphokazi Mabuto, 27, Siphamandla Matsha, 29, Ayanda Yekela, 29, and Andisiwe Zondani, 32, face six conspiracy to commit murder, five attempted murder and two murder charges.

Multiple unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition charges brought the total list of counts to 17.

On 17 April, Mabuto allegedly executed a hit on her aunt, Kholelwa, a municipal employee who'd named her as a life insurance and funeral policy beneficiary.

Kholelwa and her brother, Thando, were injured during a shooting at the family's home in Motherwell.

After recovering, Mabuto had her boyfriend, Sicelo Manyashe, bring his sister, Thembakazi, to care for Kholelwa, whom the attack left permanently blind.

Nearly six months later, on 9 October, a second shooting occurred at the residence as six people sat inside.

Manyashe and one of Kholelwa's relatives were killed.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed to Briefly News it was the quartet's second court appearance after their arrests on 11 October.

He said police investigations pointed to insurance payouts and inheritance as motives for the attacks.

"During their court appearance, all four accused abandoned their bail applications. The case has been postponed to 25 November for further investigations," said Tyali.

Insurance 'killers' remanded, case postponed

In related news, Briefly News reported that the insurance murder case against Rachel Shokane and her two co-accused relatives was postponed in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

Shokane made another court appearance after the first hearing, held on Friday, 11 October, was delayed for a week.

