A law enforcement tracking team arrested two more suspects related to Limpopo Sergeant Rachel Shokane for alleged insurance murders

Police executed the arrests of Shokane's daughter and sister in Mabokelele village near Koloti outside Polokwane on Thursday, 17 October 2024

South Africans following the case lauded the arrests as the pair prepared to appear alongside Shokane in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday

Police arrested another two suspects after linking them to Limpopo Sergeant Rachel Shokane's alleged insurance-related crimes. Images: SAPS, @Lesetja_Makhura

KOLOTI — Police arrested two others linked to Limpopo Sergeant Rachel Shokane's alleged R10 million insurance murder scheme.

On Thursday, 17 October 2024, officers moved in on Shokane's daughter and professional nurse sister after the investigator obtained warrants of arrest.

2 Others nabbed for alleged insurance murders

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a law enforcement tracking team arrested the pair in Mabokelele village near Koloti outside Polokwane.

"They [will] appear alongside the accused [Shokane] in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 18 October, facing various charges, namely, murder, fraud and money laundering," said Mathe.

Briefly News reported that Shokane briefly made her first court appearance on 11 October following her arrest at the Senwabarwana police station during an intelligence operation one day earlier on Thursday.

She faces 19 charges, including defeating the ends of justice after reportedly fraudulently benefitting about R10 million from the funeral, accidental and life policy payouts of six people from 2019 to 2024.

Her case was postponed to 18 October for a formal bail application.

She was remanded in custody, and the state ordered that previous convictions, outstanding warrants, and pending checks be run.

Morbid fascination in insurance killings

South Africans invested in the case took in the developments, reacting on social media in shock and curious to learn more.

@Mhlontlo10 wrote:

"I'm still interested in her victims, [and] her relations with them."

@_AfricanSoil said:

"Wow! Imagine how this has divided the families. Imali! SMH."

@Iketleng72 added:

"Well done, Brigadier, and our men and women in blue. How can women become so heartless?"

@MrsWToYou noted:

"Niyasebenza yazi (you're putting in the work). We appreciate the progress and looking forward to seeing more."

@ngqondo82 slammed:

"These murderous creatures must rot in jail."

Cops reopen 2020 insurance murder case

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gauteng police reopened a 2020 murder probe of a husband allegedly by his professional nurse wife.

It followed the arrest of the suspect, Sithembile Xulu, 48, on 12 June 2024 for allegedly orchestrating the insurance-related murder of her domestic worker.

