Five suspects who were convicted of killing five police officers in the Eastern Cape have received their sentences

the men entered a police station in Engcobo and shot and killed five police officers who were on duty

They each received life sentences in addition to other years for the crimes they committed

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — Five men who are members of the Mancoba Seven Angels church in the Eastern Cape were handed down stiff sentences for killing five police officers in 2018.

Police murderers sentenced

Andani Monco, Siphosomzi Tshefu, Kwanele Ndlwana, Siphesihle Tatsi and Phumzile Mhlatywa stormed the Engcobo police station and gunned down five officers. They then robbed the police station of firearms, ammunition and a police vehicle before trying to rob a Capitec ATM.

All five suspects were arrested a few days after the incident, and seven other suspects were killed during a shootout with the police. Tatsi was sentenced to 241 years in prison. In addition to their life sentence imprisonment, Monco will serve 35 years, Mhlatywa will serve 25 years, and Ndlwana and Tshefu will be sentenced to 40 years. Their sentences will run concurrently.

Netizens bemoan delayed justice

South Africans on Facebook criticised the justice system for sentencing the killers six years after the crime was committed.

Tony Govender said:

"Courts prolong cases."

Nonkululelo Nonku said:

"Still, we are gonna maintain them in jail."

Leon Van Breda said:

"Some jails are paradises."

Sinhlatii Munhu asked:

"Since we don't have the death penalty, shouldn't life sentences be implemented as such: life sentence behind bars?"

Joe Zama Thomas said:

"Eating soft life in prison until they get parole because prisons are full."

Luyanda usapho LwaMakhuma said:

"Took them long enough to hand down this judgement."

