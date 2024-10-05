Two Gqeberha men have been sentenced to life in prison for gang-raping a woman in Walmer Township

Mandilakhe Mfundisi and Zolani Vumendlini kidnapped the resident and repeatedly assaulted her in April 2022

Eastern Cape NPA Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo said the sentences sent out a strong message

The Gqeberha Magistrate's Court handed life sentences to two men for rape. Image: EP_Media24

Source: Twitter

GQEBERHA — The Gqeberha Magistrate's Court threw the book at two rape accused, sentencing them to life imprisonment, on Friday, 4 October.

On 7 April 2022, Mandilakhe Mfundisi and Zolani Vumendlini kidnapped a 36-year-old Walmer Township resident at knife-point.

Gqeberha gang rape duo get life terms

They held her against her will inside a shack in the same area, where they took turns raping her until the following day.

She escaped and notified her sister, who, in turn, alerted the community and police. Mfundisi, 29, and Zolani Vumendlini, 36, who has a previous housebreaking conviction, were swiftly arrested.

They later entered not-guilty pleas.

In addition to the life sentence, the court imposed five years for kidnapping, which it ordered to run concurrently, while their names would be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO).

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Barry Madolo welcomed the convictions.

"The sentence serves as a strong message that rape will not be tolerated. We commend the victim for their resilience and courage in seeking justice. We hope this outcome brings some closure to them," said Madolo.

