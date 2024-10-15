Global site navigation

Police Hunt Further 4 ‘Dangerous’ Suspects for Lusikisiki Massacre, Release Names and Photos
South Africa

by  Tshepiso Mametela 2 min read
  • Police are hunting a further four suspects with possible links to the deadly Lusikisiki shootings of 18 people
  • The suspects' photos and names were released to the public, with calls for information leading to their arrests
  • One suspect was arrested on Monday, 7 October 2024, and has appeared twice in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court

Police release names, photos of four Lusikisiki shootings wanted suspects
One suspect has appeared in court while police have released the names and photos of four more suspects wanted for the deadly Lusikisiki mass shootings. Images: EC NPA, SAPS
LUSIKISIKI — Police are searching for a further four "dangerous" men with possible links to the deadly Lusikisiki massacre in Nyathi Village.

One suspect, Siphoxolo Myekethe, is the lone gunman definitively linked to the massacre so far, following his arrest on Monday, 7 October 2024.

Manhunt for 4 Lusikisiki suspects

Myekethe, 45, a parolee, appeared briefly for a second time in the Lusikisiki Magistrate's Court on 15 October, where he abandoned his bail bid.

He first appeared in court two days after his arrest at his home in Mthinde Location, Mamfengwini area, near Lusikisiki.

He was charged with 18 murders and possession of an unlicensed firearm after gunmen stormed two neighbouring homesteads and opened fire on multiple family members, including the youngest, a 14-year-old boy, on 28 September.

National spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police were hunting four more suspects and called on the public for information.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) requests the public to assist urgently in tracing four dangerous suspects, sought for questioning [in connection with] the Lusikisiki mass shootings. Investigations are at an advanced stage," said Mathe.

Mathe named the suspects as:

  • Bonga "Rico" Hintsa, 31;
  • Aphiwe "AP" Ndende, 25;
  • Lwando Anthony "Abi" Shakes, 31; and
  • Songezo "Mashiya" Vuma, 20.
Police release names, photos of four Lusikisiki shootings wanted suspects
Police released the names and photos of another four suspects wanted for the Lusikisiki shootings. Images: SAPS
"While police urge the suspects to hand themselves over at the nearest police station, the public is cautioned not to confront them. They are considered armed and dangerous," she said.

