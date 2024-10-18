The murder case against Limpopo police Sergeant Rachel Shokane and her two relatives has been postponed

Shokane appeared for a second time in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court alongside her sister and daughter

The matter will return to court on 30 to 31 October 2024 for the trio's formal bail application until 1 November

POLOKWANE — The insurance murder case against Rachel Shokane and her two co-accused relatives was postponed in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

Shokane made a second court appearance after the first hearing, held on Friday, 11 October 2024, was postponed for a week.

The 43-year-old Senwabarwana police station Sergeant appeared in the dock alongside her sister, Annah, 47, and daughter, Madjadji, 23.

A law enforcement tracking team arrested Annah and Madjadji on 17 October in Mabokelele village near Koloti outside Polokwane.

Shokane was initially charged with 19 charges, among them murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

However, it emerged in court that the trio from Moletjie Makgofe faced 25 counts, including money laundering and receiving unlawful proceeds.

They allegedly benefitted about R10 million from the funeral, accidental and life policy payouts after orchestrating the murders of six people from 2019 to 2024.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

State to oppose bail attem to pts

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo regional spokesperson Mashudu Dzhangi said various insurers made insurance payouts.

"They included ABSA, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, Assupol, Old Mutual, Onelife, and Clientele," said Dzhangi.

"The crimes began in 2019 after she insured the victims, found dead in multiple locations. One woman was burned in her shack, while a disabled man was discovered drowned in a dam."

The case has been postponed to 30 to 31 October for a formal bail application to be heard until 1 November 2024.

The state intends to oppose their bail release attempts.

