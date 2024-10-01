The names of the 18 victims of the bloodbath at Nyathi Village in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, have been made public

Gunmen stormed two homesteads in the same street and opened fire on the occupants amid ritual preparations

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and senior officials will visit the area on Tuesday, 1 October, and offer support

The 18 victims of the Lusikisiki shootings in the Eastern Cape at the weekend have been named amid a planned visit by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Images: @_Senzo_Mchunu, SA Police Service

LUSIKISIKI — The 18 people killed in a deadly mass shooting at Nyathi Village in the Ngobozana area, Eastern Cape, at the weekend have been named.

It comes after gunmen stormed two nearby homesteads amid preparations for a traditional family ritual.

Lusikisiki shooting victims named

Fifteen women and three men — after the latest succumbed in hospital on Sunday — died in the resultant shootings.

Most of the victims were related.

Police investigations continue while a manhunt for the killers is still underway. Since then, authorities have released the names of the deceased.

The 18 victims are:

Smomoza Sinqina, male, 14

Nonkanyiso Dukuza, female, 19

Ruth King, female, 21

Samantha Sinqina, female, 26

Thali Sinqina-King, female, 26

⁠Dimpho Sinqina, female, 30

Nombuliso Dukuza, female, 32

Thobile Sinqina, male, 37

Themi Vimba, female, 41

Thandeka Mhlaluvele, female, 46

Lungiswa Gawulekana, female, 51

Mandisa Dlokweni, female, 59

Nobelungu France, female, 59

Sigobodo Gxobela, male, 59

Nomazwi Ndleleni, female, 59

Nancy Sinqina, female, 59

Mary Sinqina, female, 63

Mathembisile Sinqina-Mayekiso, female, 64

Police said a further two victims were still in hospital for treatment.

"The motive for the shooting is still unclear and forms part of the investigation," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.

Minister to offer condolences

Meanwhile, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, his deputies Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will visit the victims' families on Tuesday, 1 October.

Ministerial spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said the department would offer the bereaved families condolences and support the affected communities.

"After the visit, the ministry and the National Commissioner will address the devastating incident with the community and provide information on the measures to ensure their safety and bring the perpetrators to justice," said Mogotsi.

The visits to families take place at 10:00 before the community address is held at the Lusikisiki Police Station at 13:00.

