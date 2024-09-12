The premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, and the provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, visited the families of those slain in the Midlands

Seven people, including three children, were brutally killed execution-style recently, and Ntuli condemn3ed the violent incident

Seeing Mkhwananzi visiting the family members brought comfort to netizens who expressed trust in his capabilities to bring the suspects to book

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's presence comforted South Africans. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

MIDLANDS, KWAZULU-NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal's top government officials and public servants visited the homes of the family that lost seven people in a massacre in the Midlands.

Mkhwanazi, Ntuli visit victims' family

The South African Police Service posted on Facebook images of Mkhwanazi, Ntuli and other government officials visiting relatives of the family that was massacred recently. Unidentified suspects reportedly entered the house and gunned down everyone in the house, including three children, the youngest being four years old.

Ntuli had previously said no stone would be left unturned in finding the suspects who are responsible for the shooting.

South Africans trust Mkhwanazi

Netizens on Facebook were comforted by the presence of Mkhwanazi, whom many praised.

Ndimande Ntshaba Gcwentsa said:

"We know with General Mkhwanazi the people who did this will be found in a week. Thank you, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for your service."

Thulani Maphumulo said:

"We trust you that all perpetrators will face the almighty laws. Please have a special operation to collect these guns in our community."

Thabo Tboza Sebola said:

"There 's absolutely no peace in KZN, hence, Mkhwanazi is cleaning house."

Masonwabe Nqawe said:

"I trust Lt Gen Mkhwanazi and his KZN team will update the nation on the progress made within seven days."

Leon Houseparty said:

"Mkhwanazi won't sleep until he finds those perpetrators."

Mkhwanazi warns criminals

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi warned criminals not to shoot at police officers.

This was after the police gunned down some suspects who were wanted for serious contact crimes. The police announced their presence when they found the criminals' hideout, and the suspects shot at the police. The police fatally wounded them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News