Seven people, including children, were brutally murdered in the Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal on 11 September

Unidentified suspects stormed the house and massacred the inhabitants of the house, including the children who were there

South Africans were heartbroken by the horrific incident, and the premier of KZN, Thami Ntuli, called on the cops to find the suspects

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Netizens were broken by a massacre in the Midlands. Images: William Whitehurst and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

MIDLANDS, KWAZULU-NATAL — The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, called on the South African Police to leave no stone unturned after seven people were brutally killed in one house in the Midlands.

Massacre in Midlands

SABC News said the incident occurred in the province's Harry Gwala District. The perpetrators reportedly entered one house and gunned them down. The victims included three children, including a 4-year-old, who were among the victims.

The victims were reportedly killed execution style, and the suspects are on the run. Thami Ntuli, the province's premier, called on Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to mobilise the province's resources to find those responsible for the deaths.

South Africans hurt

The horrific massacre left South Africans on Facebook emotionally distraught.

Clifford Baloyi said:

"Life is cheap in that province. There is a king who is silent regarding all these barbaric killings."

Simon Mofokeng said:

"Police must make sure they find those killers."

Serame said:

"I trust KZN cops."

Matsilele Dakalo said:

"Punish all the killers."

Manqoba Ka Zulu Mageba said:

"The police will deal with them soon."

QP Lino Art said:

"South Africa, a divided country fueled by racist and hateful behaviours fuelled by corruption and crime, fueled by the captured judiciary that protects criminals, fuelled by more destroyers than builders."

