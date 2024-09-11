The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal is planning on increasing the number of officers and police stations in Pietermaritzburg

The province's commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said this was because the crime in the area was increasing

South Africans were happy about the intended move, and some sang Mkhwanazi's praises for the efforts he was making in fighting crime in the province

Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi wants more cops in Pietermaritzburg. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — KwaZulu-Natal's South African Police Service Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they might increase police visibility in Pietermaritzburg.

More cops in Pietermaritzburg?

According to SABC News, Mkhwanazi said the high levels of crime in the area warrant an increase in the number of police officers and police stations. Plessislaer is one of the stations with the highest cases of contact crime, including robbery and murder.

Mkhwanazi issued a request to the higher authorities. He also said more satellite stations would be added.

"When you have the unity on the ground, it is not the same, so that is why we are pleading with the head office to increase the capacity in this area. But for now we have the study to demarcate the area, to develop the neighbouring stations," he said.

Mkhwanazi receives praise

Netizens on Facebook were in agreement with Mkhwanazi's suggestion and saluted him.

Bongaz Khumalo said:

"Mkhwanazi is walking the talk."

Thembalekhaya Frank Mankayi said:

"We need you here in the Eastern Cape, general."

Lindoh Mlindoos said:

"That's a good idea. I think other provinces' commissioners should take the lesson from him."

Lavan Lavi Naville said:

"It will also solve the unemployment problems at the same time. He makes sense every time."

Thaps'n Thaps said:

"I think this country is coming alright bit by bit."

Mkhwanazi warns criminals

