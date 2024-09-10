Over R2.2 billion in civil claims has been made against the South African Police Service in the past financial year

Police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that police also made 4,153 wrongful arrests during the same period

RISE Mzansi will address the issue of wrongful arrests with National Commissioner Fannie Masemola

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues.

The South African Police Service made 4,153 wrongful arrests during the 2023/24 financial year.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu provided that figure in response to a question posed to him in parliament by RISE Mzansi’s Makashule Gana.

Civil claims amount to over R2 billion

The minister further added that SAPS were facing a civil claim of over R2.2 billion due to these wrongful arrests and detentions.

“Claims totalling R2,241,082,675 were filed with the SAPS. However, it should be noted this is not the amount that would potentially be paid to claimants," Mchunu explained.

Cases withdrawn because of insufficient evidence

The minister also elaborated on the number of cases that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew due to insufficient evidence during that same period.

1,416 rape cases, nine murder cases and 18 hijacking cases all didn’t make it to court.

RISE Mzansi wants more detailed answers

Gana, the National Assembly Caucus Whip for RISE Mzansi, said the party would push for more answers, as Mchunu didn't go into detail about specific cases.

The party will raise the matter with National Commissioner Fannie Masemola in the next sitting of the Portfolio Committee on Police to ascertain why so many wrongful arrests were made, and what could be done to change this in future.

Teen wrongfully arrested by police

A 15-year-old girl from Johannesburg was arrested after she was mistaken for a foreign national, Briefly News previously reported.

The youngster was stopped by police and asked to produce her ID, and when she didn’t, she was thrown into the back of a van.

The parents were advised to sue the South African Police Service over the arrest and harrowing time she experienced at the hands of the cops.

