The mystery around approximately 150 firearms that went missing from a Johannesburg Police Station has alarmed Parliament

A Parliament Portfolio Committee wants the management at the Norwood police station to be probed for the missing weapons

South Africans are concerned about these weapons being in the hands of criminals and believe that they can't trust the police

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on the Police chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson is alarmed about the theft of over 150 weapons from a Johannesburg police station. Joemat-Pettersson has now called an investigation into the missing weapons to be launched.

The firearms went missing from a Norwood Police Station in 2020, however, the police station only realised that the firearms were missing when the death of a police officer was linked to a firearm that was supposed to be in the custody of the police.

More than 150 firearms went missing from Norwood Police Station in Johannesburg. Image: Matthew Tabaccos

Source: Getty Images

Joemat-Pettersson and the committee want the management at the police station to be probed in regard to the missing 158 firearms, reports News24.

The committee says the theft at Norwood posed a greater concern for police stores across the country adding that oversight and monitoring should be strengthened at police stores.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The committee also stated that the lack of proper management at police stores allows for corruption to take place and corrupt police officers should be removed.

According to eNCA, three police officers in senior positions have been arrested in connection to the missing firearms so far.

South Africans weigh in on stolen firearms from police stations

@KeithHarding21 said:

"And the Station Commander still has his job..."

@StiggaMagic said:

"Lost? SAPS is rotten."

@Justjanny58 said:

"Inside job... No respect for our police. Too many incidents taking place... Corruption, bribes, criminal activities done by the police. No accountability. With Cele in charge, it's a frikken mess... Time for him and Lindiwe to hang up their hats."

@NathiShabangu4 said:

"When you instil discipline, they'll do anything to render you ineffective... Sad someone's head will be called for working against a National Minister. Just because they want to instil discipline in the force. "

@Mr_unknown_N said:

"Every time they report stolen firearms you question police's job descriptions . How can they arrest people who are stealing from them? How can they protect us?"

@Lebogan23380316 said:

"The entire police station has incompetent officers, they must just get fired and locked up."

@CEWEBBER2 sai:

"Another excellent example of the absolute incompetence and corruption in the Police. The whole Police force needs a complete overhaul to get rid of the rubbish and install properly qualified, intelligent people in senior positions including the clown at the top."

3 Top cops under investigation

Briefly News previously reported that three senior police officers could face serious charges after a firearms audit at Norwood Police Station in Jonahhesburg revealed at least 158 weapons have gone missing.

The news follows months of public outrage over the station's SAPS 13 store, with eNCA reporting the storage facility had been in "shambles".

The investigation was first launched in August after news came out that guns taken from Norwood police station found their way into the hands of a gang who had killed a police officer, The South African reports.

Source: Briefly News