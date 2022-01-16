A firearms audit has revealed the theft of at least 158 weapons at a Jonahhensburg police station

Three senior officials could face the full might of the law after being implicated in the scandal

The audit was launched in August last after guns from the police station has found their way into the hands of known criminals

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Three senior police officers could face serious charges after a firearms audit at Norwood Police Station in Jonahhesburg revealed at least 158 weapons have gone missing.

A firearms audit has revealed the theft of at least 158 weapons at a Jonahhensburg police station. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The news follows months of public outrage over the station's SAPS 13 store, with eNCA reporting the storage facility had been in "shambles".

The investigation was first launched in August after news came out that guns taken from Norwood police station found their way into the hands of a gang who had killed a police officer, The South African reports.

If implicated, the top cops could face some serious jail time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Homeless Cape Town man allegedly shot in the face by metro cop, granted bail with an investigation to follow

In more police news, Briefly News previously reported that Luvolwethu Kati, aged 22, is a Metro Police Officer from Cape Town who appeared in court today (11 January) after being accused of killing a homeless man of 38 years by shooting him in the face on 9 January.

Eric Ntabazalila, a spokesperson for the Western Cape NPA, said that Kati's case requires further investigation and has been postponed until 12 April. In the meantime, he has been released on bail.

Carin Rhoode Gelderbloem, a community leader in Rondebosch where the incident took place, said that Kati had arrived on the scene after being informed that the deceased started a fire. Once Kati arrived the homeless man became violent and died in the crossfire from a bullet in his mouth, IOL reports.

The future of the investigation

Gelderbloem added that Kati did not aim at the homeless man, which she believes shows that he did not intend to kill him, according to News24. The City of Cape Town officially confirmed the incident.

"The matter is being investigated by SAPS, and enquiries should be directed to them. The City views the incident in a very serious light and will cooperate with the investigation, where needed," the City said.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has been called upon to explain how the incident happened and why law enforcement officers can be released on bail after committing murder.

South Africans react to metro cop accused of murdering homeless man

@SurpriseMamogwe asked:

"Why does it look like they are targeting the homeless so?"

@C4Tranzam remarked:

"Horrible."

@Jay984581261 said:

"The @Our_DA will tell you their law enforcement is the best."

@nalmolebale shared:

"Bruh, 6 weeks of training."

Source: Briefly News