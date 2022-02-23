The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has retracted previous claims they made regarding the Rosettenville shooting

The allegations included that South African Police Service officers had been involved with the suspects and that one officer passed away from the incident

However, the directorate was correct when they communicated that four officers were hospitalised as a result of the shooting

JOHANNESBURG - Earlier today (23 February) the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) claimed that a police officer died from a shootout between South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and a gang of 25 armed men in Rosettenville. Ipid also claimed that some of the suspects were in cahoots with SAPS officers.

However, Ipid has now retracted these claims and said that not only was there no SAPS involvement in the incident, but an officer did not succumb as a result of the shootout. They also went back on a prior claim that two police officers fled with nine of the suspects from the scene of the incident.

“There was confusion between injured police and criminals who died. This created distorted information because some police officers were not wearing uniforms and were confused with criminals," an Ipid spokesperson said.

The real facts of the Rosettenville shooting

According to The Sowetan, four of the SAPS officers who attended the scene of the incident are being treated for severe injuries they sustained during the shootout after they intercepted an attempted cash-in-transit heist.

The officers who are being treated in the hospital are one Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer, one airborne law enforcement officer, and two officers from the police station in Moffatview.

Ipid has officially corrected their inaccurate claims in an official report that they published about the events of the incident, TimesLIVE reports.

