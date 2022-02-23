The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the Rosettenville shootout between armed suspects and South African Police Service officers

The directorate received a tip-off that some police officers attending to the incident acted illegally

Eight suspects were arrested, nine fled, and another eight were fatally wounded from the exchange of gunfire

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched a probe into an incident in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, where South African Police Service (SAPS) officers intercepted armed men attempting a cash-in-transit heist, and a fatal shootout ensued.

The Ipid are investigating how SAPS responded to the situation to ascertain if their actions were legal. A police officer and eight of the suspects died during the shootout.

SAPS managed to arrest eight of the 25 suspects, but nine fled the scene and are still at large. Two SAPS officers are in the hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries, SABC News reports.

Ipid's reasons for probing SAPS about Rosettenville

Grace Langa, a spokesperson for the Ipid, said that the directorate received a tip-off that some SAPS officers acted illegally. Therefore, the Ipid is required to follow due diligence by investigating the matter.

"So, this is one of the allegations we received last night when we were attending the scene, but then following up on the information, it doesn’t come clear to us. The allegation was that they were part of the criminals which ran from the incident," Langa said.

According to EWN, a woman who resides next to the suspects' safe house where they hid from SAPS said she could not believe that her neighbours were involved in criminal activities, especially because her young son often visited next door.

Reactions to Ipid probe of Rosettenville incident

@SirDavid_Dashe said:

"The police must make sure that thugs meet their maker, IPID should stop this nonsense."

@kriswentzel9 remarked:

"Obviously they don't have enough work to do."

@WithPSAF asked:

"Do they even have the necessary budget? I think they should use whatever budget allocation for high profile cases. Many cases fail because of insufficient funds."

@BronxSakwe shared:

"IPID don't bore us please, not this time, we're not in the mood, we're cleaning up our country."

@k22malemane believes:

"Leave those policemen and hunt down for the criminals."

