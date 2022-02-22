A cash-in-transit shooting in Rosettenville has resulted in one known death, that of a South African Police Service officer

Two people have been seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment, although it is unknown whether they are suspects or police officers

Of the police officers who worked on foiling the attempted cash-in-transit heist, two have gone into hiding

JOHANNESBURG - It has been confirmed that a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer died in the shootout between SAPS and an armed gang of 25 men who were attempting to conduct a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Rosettenville.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) confirmed that two people had been transported from the scene to the hospital to treat serious injuries.

One policeman has died and two are running for their lives following a foiled cash-in-transit heist. Image: Twitter/ @NkosinatiMagwa

Details of the incident so far

According to eNCA, two SAPS officers have gone into hiding in fear of being killed by one of the nine suspects who fled the scene earlier.

Ipid said that 12 rifles and an estimated 100 rounds of ammunition were found at the scene, News24 reports. The suspects used these weapons to shoot at the police officers who were intercepting their CIT robbery. SAPS also found stolen high-performance vehicles.

While the nationalities of the deceased are unknown, Ipid has confirmed that the suspects who have been arrested originated from KwaZulu-Natal, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.

South Africans react to latest developments in Rosettenville CIT shooting

@madlycool remarked:

"Now this is getting complicated."

@Tuso_Prolific shared:

@Les_TheGreat said:

"And the plot thickens, now the blame cannot be squarely on foreigners."

@rufy_onye asked:

"Very interesting story, the police were on their tail and the alleged robbers found out... now ask yourself one question; who alerted the robbers?"

@ht4211 believes:

"On the run, because they know senior officials who are also involved will kill them to silence them."

@rubyjoms shared:

10 Killed and 8 arrested in Rosettenville shooting, SAPS intercept heist

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) intercepted 25 armed men trying to conduct a cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, Johannesburg. Unfortunately, however, a shooting occurred with fatal consequences.

Grace Langa, a spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said that 10 people were killed, eight of whom were members of the armed group.

Bheki Cele, the Minister of Police, inspected the crime scene shortly after the incident. Cele confirmed that eight men had been arrested, and SAPS are searching for the remaining nine.

