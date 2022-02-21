Police Minister Bheki Cele claims he did not have any information ahead of the unrest that swept across Gauteng and KZN in July

The minister was addressing the SAHRC's investigative hearing into the unrest that claimed more than 340 lives across the two provinces

South Africans were surprised by Cele's claims on social media, citing a lack of accountability and berating his department

UMHLANGA - Minister of Police Bheki Cele has told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July unrest that he was kept out of intelligence briefings ahead of last year's chaotic scenes.

Briefly News previously reported that more than 300 were killed after violent scenes erupted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal amid widespread looting and destruction of property.

Bheki Cele told a special hearing into the July unrest that he was kept out of briefings. Image: Guillem Sartorio/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Cele resumed his testimony at the commission on Monday, having first given testimony in December. According to News24, Cele claimed he last received briefings before Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Peter Jacobs was served with a suspension notice in November 2020.

Jacobs was among six senior officials suspended after an initial report into alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement showed glaring irregularities in the use of the Secret Service Agency (SSA) account.

Ploy to inflict irreparable damage

According to Cele, it was Peters' removal that led to him "deliberately" not being kept in the loop around the development ahead of the unrest. Cele said the information he did receive came from other sources, which he attempted to follow up with police management.

"I didn't receive any intelligence. Despite this, I heard murmurs of what could have been intelligence info. Unsure if what I was hearing was true, I tried to get information from within the intelligence structures," Cele said.

Among the bites of information, Cele claims he attempted to verify alleged threats made by faceless instigators against government officials and their families, whom he would not name, that cropped up on social media.

"At one time, there was someone calling [out] the names of the ministers, saying that if they failed to find them, they would know where to find their loved ones. This made me worried. However, I was informed we weren't equipped enough to trace the culptits," he said.

Cele also noted also calls at the time for the reservoirs to be destroyed, the contamination of the water supply line and for an oil pipeline from KZN to Gauteng to be destroyed. TimesLIVE reported that there were even suggestions that a hospital holding patients in Pietermaritzburg to be set alight.

"They wanted to inflict the maximum damage possible on the government," added Cele, saying that South Africans would have turned against the state had any of the intended threats come to pass.

