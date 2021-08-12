3 Men Accused in Phoenix Killings Abandon Bail, Case Postponed to September

The three men linked to last month's killings in Phoenix north of Durban opted to abandon their bail application in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court

The case was postponed to 15 September for further investigations while the trio faces a charge relating to murder and three of attempted murder

Law enforcement officials and the Presidency confirmed that over 300 people lost their lives during the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

The case of three men linked to the killings in Phoenix last month abandoned their bail application in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The case involving the accused, Dylan and Ned Govender as well as Jeetendra Jaikissoon, was postponed to 15 September for further investigations, per a report by SABC News.

Briefly News understands the trio faces a charge relating to murder and three of attempted murder. This follows the spate of violence that swept through the community of Phoenix, north Durban, amid the unrest in KZN last month.

More than 300 dead following unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Since then, law enforcement officials and the Presidency confirmed that over 300 people lost their lives during the chaotic events, including in Gauteng, where the violence spread after moving from KZN.

SowetanLIVE reported that the provincial spokesperson of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Natasha Kara, confirmed that the three men advised the court, via their legal representative Carl Van Der Merwe, of their decision not to pursue bail.

It was reported that in the last appearance, however, their previous legal counsel withdrew from the case for what they described as ethical reasons. The trio will remain in custody while awaiting their scheduled appearance next month.

Police Minister Bheki Cele declares arrests continue to be made

On Sunday, Minister of Police Bheki Cele cited that the number of people who have been arrested in connection with the killings at Phoenix has increased to 31. Cele said this number is expected to grow as further arrests are made in due course.

"We expect the number to grow. When it comes to the people that are regarded as instigators, the figure has remained 12, but that figure does not end there because there are many that have been identified and police are identifying more people going forward," proclaimed Cele.

