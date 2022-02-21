Controversial former chief spy Arthur Fraser has admitted to lying about holding a Bachelor's degree from London University

In attempts to explain away the mess, Fraser said he obtained a degree from the London College of Communication in 1995

South Africans served up some choice words for the ex-prisons boss, with many laughing away the circus nature of the situation

JOHANNESBURG - Former Department of Correctional Services commissioner Arthur Fraser has made a startling about-turn on his claims of holding a University of London degree after being caught in a lie.

Fraser, who was previously the head of the intelligence services, had stated on his official resume that he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the globally-recognised higher learning institution.

Former prisons chief Arthur Fraser has admitted to lying about his qualifications. Image: @City_Press

In his explanation, the controversial former top spy said he obtained a degree in 1995 from the London College of Communication which, at the time, was known as the "London College of Printing", News24 reported.

When his alleged deception was uncovered last Thursday last week, Fraser declined to provide proof of his qualification. Fraser controversially signed off former president Jacob Zuma's medical release from prison, where he had been sentenced to serve 15 months for contempt of court.

A probe by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw – author of The President's Keepers, a 2017 book that explores alleged corrupt and compromised power networks in Zuma's administration – found that Fraser had no affiliation to the University of London.

The former prisons boss has sued Pauw and his publishers for more than R30 million for "false and defamatory" allegations stated in the book, including damning claims of corruption in the running of the State Security Agency (SSA), The Citizen reported.

Mzansi slams deception

South Africans were relentless in lambasting Fraser over his supposed graduation from London's prestigious university. Briefly News takes a look at some of the scathing remarks.

@Rahema Busisiwe Ditshego wrote:

"That's a good one. Imagine telling your kids that you graduated but have no proof? Bayothi u bhemile."

@Romeo Simelane said:

"What a joke. Do these people get their qualifications vetted before being employed in key government positions? Lawlessness in SA is shocking."

@Tsheko Godfrey Molesiwa added:

"Most of abelungu, their qualifications aare lost or destroyed. They work with affidavit qualifications."

Source: Briefly News