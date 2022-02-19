A 37-year-old Free State police officer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his own grandmother

He allegedly assaulted his 75-year-old disabled grandmother over her pension grant money

The officer was suspended at the time of the alleged assault on his grandmother and according to reports this was not the first time he had attacked the old lady

BETHLEHEM - A Free State police officer has been arrested for alleged horrifically assaulting his own grandmother.

He allegedly urinated and vomited on the 75-year-old woman. He was taken into custody on Thursday at the Bohlokong police station in Bethlehem.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Thursday after allegedly assaulting his own grandmother. Photo credit: South African Police Service

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID is investigating the case and according to News24, this is not the first time the 37-year-old allegedly assaulted his grandmother.

IPID spokesperson, Grace Langa revealed that the suspect allegedly assaulted his grandmother over her pension grant.

Pressured to drop charges

Langa added that the victim is allegedly being pressured by family members to drop the charges against her grandson. However, the state refused to withdraw the case.

The same officer being charged for allegedly assaulting his grandmother was previously suspended for a month without pay after he was found guilty of theft following a disciplinary hearing.

IOL reported that the case might still be withdrawn if the family continue to interfere with the proceedings. The suspect was suspended at the time of the alleged assault.

