South Africans were taken aback when they learned that Arthur Fraser had made the choice to release Jacob Zuma on medical parole

In an interview, Fraser explained that he solely made the decision despite the Medical Parole Advisory Board denied Zuma's parole

Fraser explained that he used his discretion within the bounds of the law to release Zuma who is of frail health

DURBAN - Arthur Fraser, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, finally explained what compelled him to release former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole in an interview on SABC on Wednesday evening

In his words, Fraser stated that Zuma's medical parole was not approved by the Medical Parole Advisory Board because they stated that his medical status was stable.

Arthur Fraser says he used his discretion to release former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

Source: Twitter

Fraser however, made then decided to review the board's decision and then used his discretion to release Zuma, according to News24.

Fraser stated that Zuma had always made the fact he suffered from comorbidities known from the beginning. He explained that after Zuma's initially medical assessment, his frail health became apparent.

Zuma's medical team, working with the Correctional Services, assessed that Zuma couldn't be held at the facility because of the type of medical treatment he needed.

In early August, after Zuma was moved to tertiary care, Zuma's medical team decided to apply for medical parole, explained Fraser. A doctor was then appointed by the department to assess Zuma and give suggestions to the board, according to IOL.

Fraser stated that following the board's refusal to offer Zuma medical parole, he had the authority to reassess the findings on Zuma's health and opted to grant him medical parole. Fraser also explained that his decision was made within the confinements of the law and was perfectly legal.

South African want to know why Fraser overruled the parole board

When news broke that Fraser individually decided to send Zuma home before completing his sentence in prison, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Some Twitter users still want clarity on why Fraser took the decision he did.

Here are some of the comments on the matter:

@Shabisto12 said:

"I always knew that Zuma was fine. I believed Edward. We have been lied to."

@VusaMakubalo said:

"After that Arthur Fraser interview on SABC uBaba is going back to jail. Fraser overturned the recommendation of the parole board to deny Zuma parole. Unless Zuma is the sickest man in our prisons this decision cannot be justified."

@LuckyMo595 said:

"Criticism over the release of Pres Zuma on medical parole by Arthur Fraser's prerogative is no different from the lashes received by CJ Mogoeng over a prayer on vaccines. This is yet another setback our society has to deal with as we're still chained to colonial thinking."

@TlotlisoM_ said:

"Arthur Fraser seems to be a fall on person. He can't override a ruling like that and be so 'proud'. Riah Phiyega also pulled this stunt on the #Marikana matter taking a fall for Cyril Ramaphosa. The engineer also took a fall for Jacob Zuma on the #Nkandla matter!"

Afriforum demands details about Zuma’s terminal illness, gives 3-day deadline

Briefly News previously reported that Afriforum has given the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser three days to provide them with details of former president Jacob Zuma's condition. The civil rights organisation has sent a lawyer's letter to Fraser demanding more information.

They want to know if Zuma has a terminal illness and if that is not the case they want details on the injury, disease or illness that prompted correctional services to grant Zuma parole.

AfriForum Head of Policy and Action, Ernst Roets has said that they have asked for copies of the documents relating to Zuma's application for medical parole according to SABC News.

Roets believes that the correctional services should have been more transparent and not left the public in the dark on Zuma's parole. Therefore he is sceptical on the legality of Zuma's release.

Source: Briefly.co.za