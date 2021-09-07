Afriforum Demands Details About Zuma’s Terminal Illness, Gives 3-Day Deadline

Afriforum has sent the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser legal documents

They demand to know more details about Jacob Zuma's parole and they have given Fraser three days to respond

AfriForum Head of Policy and Action, Ernst Roets questions the legality behind the decision to grant Zuma parole

Afriforum has given the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Arthur Fraser three days to provide them with details of former president Jacob Zuma's condition.

The civil rights organisation has sent a lawyer's letter to Fraser demanding more information.

Afriforum wants to know more about the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole. Photo credit: @MyANC, @brieflyza

They want to know if Zuma has a terminal illness and if that is not the case they want details on the injury, disease or illness that prompted correctional services to grant Zuma parole.

AfriForum Head of Policy and Action, Ernst Roets has said that they have asked for copies of the documents relating to Zuma's application for medical parole according to SABC News.

Roets believes that the correctional services should have been more transparent and not left the public in the dark on Zuma's parole. Therefore he is sceptical on the legality of Zuma's release.

DA wants answers about Jacob Zuma's medical parole decision

The Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen is demanding answers as to how the decision to grant Zuma medical parole was reached.

Steenhuisen says the party will call on Fraser to come before Parliament to answer numerous questions the DA has about Zuma's medical parole, according to SABC News.

Steenhuisen does not believe that Zuma's medical parole was granted to him based on medical issues but rather political motives are at play. Steenhusien says that Zuma's release mirrors Schabir Shaik's release on medical parole in 2009.

The DA's call for answers from the National Commissioner of Correctional Services is echoed by One Movement SA and Cope, according to EWN.

Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, foundation welcomes news

Briefly News previously reported that former South African president Jacob Zuma has reportedly been released from jail on medical parole. The news was confirmed by the Department of Correctional Services on Sunday, 5 September.

In a statement, the department revealed that Zuma's medical prole entails that he must complete his prison sentence. This means Zuma will have a set of conditions he has to follow as well as supervision.

The former president's foundation has welcomed the decision with open arms. Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, stated over the weekend that Msholizi was still in the hospital.

A report by SowetanLIVE revealed that the former president has been in prison since July after a contempt of court charge. This was a Constitutional Court ruling as Zuma refused their summons to attend the Zondo Commission.

