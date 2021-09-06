Jacob Zuma Released on Medical Parole, Foundation Welcomes News

Ex-South African president Jacob Zuma has reportedly been released on medical parole from the prison he was in

Zuma spent just a few weeks behind bars when he fell ill and was moved to a hospital for an unknown medical emergency

The Zuma Foundation is chuffed with his medical parole after stating that more information will follow soon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has reportedly been released from jail on medical parole. The news was confirmed by the Department of Correctional Services on Sunday, 5 September.

In a statement, the department revealed that Zuma's medical prole entails that he must complete his prison sentence. This means Zuma will have a set of conditions he has to follow as well as supervision.

Various reports have revealed that former president Jacob Zuma has been released from prison on medical parole. Image: Thomas Lohnes

Source: Getty Images

The former president's foundation has welcomed the decision with open arms. Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, stated over the weekend that Msholizi was still in hospital.

According to IOL, Manyi confirmed that a detailed statement would be issued after consulting Zuma's legal team. The spokesperson went on to explain that two teams of medical professionals had assessed Zuma.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A report by SowetanLIVE revealed that the former president has been in prison since July after a contempt of court charge. This was a Constitutional Court ruling as Zuma refused their summons to attend the Zondo Commission.

DA calls for Duduzane, Duduzile and Edward Zuma to be arrested for incitement of violence

Briefly News early reported that the Democratic Alliance's Member of Parliament Andrew Whitfield has called for former president Jacob Zuma's family members to be arrested for incitement of violence.

Whitfield has called on the South African Police Services to arrest Zuma's twins Duduzane and Duduzile as well as Zuma's other son Edward Zuma to be met with the same fate as Johannesburg woman known as 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator', who was recently arrested for inciting violence on her Twitter account.

According to TimesLIVE, Whitefield wants the police to exercise their duty fairly and equally.

Duduzane Zuma receives warm welcome from a rural village in a viral video

In other news about the Zuma family, Briefly News recently reported that Duduzane Zuma remains a favourite for many people and that came to the attention of Briefly News through a video that is going viral on social media. The son of jailed former president Jacob Zuma was welcomed like a president in one of the areas he recently visited.

In a video posted by @Maswazi Mhlongo, the video shows someone who invokes hope in a desperate community living under challenging conditions. There have been growing calls for Zuma to stand for the presidency but some people argue that he will not be a good leader as he lacks leadership credentials.

The social media account holder wrote on Twitter:

“In many areas, Duduzane Zuma is welcomed like a President.”

Source: Briefly.co.za